Pixels 2 will be done? Everything we know about the sequel to the film with Adam Sandler

Pixels 2 will be done? This is what you are probably wondering at the end of the vision of Pixels, the 2015 film directed by Chris Colombus which, despite the negative reception from critics and audiences, may still have a sequel up its sleeve.

The plot of the film and… what happened next

Before talking about Pixels 2, a very brief recap of the first film and the history of the film after the lights come on in the hall.

The plot of the film starring Adam Sandler, Josh Gad, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Monaghan, Kevin James and Brian Cox sees some friends who are passionate about cabin video games find themselves as adults, to face an extraterrestrial threat. William Cooper (Kevin James) has become President of the United States of America and, while the opinion polls for him seem to be in decline, he finds himself in the midst of an unprecedented crisis: aliens, believing that humans have challenged them. in the 80s, by launching ambiguous signals in space, they are invading the Earth and, to do so, they have chosen to present themselves in the form of cult video games.

The President summons Sam Brenner (Adam Sandler), video game expert and childhood friend, to the White House, asking him to quit his antenna job and form a task force to beat the aliens at games like Centipede, Pac-Man and Donkey Kong.

The film was supposed to be a love letter to the arcade classics of arcades but critics and audiences, once Chris Columbus’s film landed in the cinema, massacred the film with negative reviews. In the same year, Pixels even got six nominations at the Razzie Awards (the prizes awarded to the worst films of the year), risking to win the most feared award, that of worst film of the year (an award later went into the hands of Fantastic 4 – The Fantastic Four and of 50 shades of Grey).

The unexpected success and the “Pixels 2” hypothesis

Despite strong criticism, Pixels managed to scrape together a fair amount at the box office, making money for the Columbia Pictures the beauty of almost 245 million dollars, against a production cost of 88 million.

If we add to this the fact that Adam Sandler’s films have an audience of their own in the USA and, then, in the rest of the world (I would dare to say a phenomenon very similar to our cinepanettoni), it is easy to understand that the opinions of critics and audiences in fact, they count for very little here.

That’s why, even though it was never officially announced, a sequel to Pixels it might really be probable.

There are numerous rumor about the arrival of Pixels 2 that have been chasing each other since the release of the first film; supported by the fact that the film is the third highest-grossing project ever for Adam Sandler’s production house.

In fact, if we exclude the saga of Hotel Transylvania (already revived in numerous sequels) e A Weekend from Bamboccioni (also this already with a sequel), it is logical to think that Pixels 2 is actually in the thoughts of the actor and producer.

Unfortunately, however, at the moment it is only rumors and hypotheses, since no member of the cast or the director himself have ever officially spoken of the possibility that a Pixels sequel will actually be made. The most persistent rumors speak of an arrival of the film in 2023 but, even here, it is only rumors that have never been confirmed.

Have you seen Pixels? What do you think? Would you like to see Pixels 2 made? Let us know via a comment below!