‘pixie’, capes and 90s

In a matter of trends, you always have to go with lead feet. If the passage of time has shown us anything, it is that, in a matter of styles, everything comes back. A clear example of this is the fashion inspired by the 2000s that has been seen on the catwalks this summer and on the streets. This rule can also be applied to haircutsthere is no more to see the types so varied and, some, motley, what else are you going to see among the famous in the face of this fall-winter season 2022.

styles that go from lowest to highest, the length will not be a problem in the haircuts of the new season in which we enter; since they are inspired by different eras and are adapted for all types of face and that favor the features of each one. Of course, some of the hair styles that appear on this list are only suitable for the most daring who are willing to make a total change of image.

They come back bangsthe layers that already seemed forgotten in our hair, the extreme or medium haircuts and 90s inspiration. Some stars have already jumped on these trends or even gotten ahead of them. These are the haircuts that will be worn this season:





Bob haircuts

They are not very new. Some celebrities have been wearing this style for a long time, but the truth is that, for the new season, the trend is in the classic hairstyle, that is, cut at the nape or chin. On the street, and on the catwalks, it can be seen with a slightly longer or even shorter length. It is a style that has been joined by other artists such as Chrissy Teigen, Tamara FalcoKaia Gerber; others, like Penelope Cruzjoined the trend with a longer variation.

The ‘Clavicut’

The clavicleso named because it is a cut at the level of the clavicle, is another of the styles that will be most popular this season. It is a somewhat longer version than the previous style, but one of the most popular. Artists of the stature of actress Ana de Armas, Maribel Verdú, as well as performers Jessica Alba or Carlota Casiraghi have already signed up for it. We are talking about a cut that favors wavy and curly hair.

Haircut with bangs for all styles

In summer, the fringe is not usually the favorite option as it is not the most comfortable. However, they are usually resumed in the colder seasons, when the heat does not weigh down the hairstyles. On this occasion, the style to be worn will be in long key or mini or masculine style. The bangs, in all its aspects, will be the key for shorter hair, whether it is blunt, with a retro cut or blunt. The singer Aitana and her iconic fringe or the actress Blanca Suárez are two great examples of how to wear this trend.

The layers are back

That’s how it is; the capes are back. So, the next time the hairdresser asks “do I cut it in layers or how is it?”, the answer will have to be yes to layers! This hairstyle not only adds volume to the hair, but also adds body and some movement to straighter hair.

It is the perfect option for another of the haircuts that will also be worn this season, XXL hair or what is the same, the longer it is, the better. Úrsula Corberó is one of the celebrities who have signed up for one (or more) keys to this trend.