Pixie haircut: How to cut it to make it look good

The paradox of pixie haircut is that although it looks like a nice and playful hairstyle, it requires courage to pull it off. But when it works – like Audrey Hepburn in the ’50s or Linda Evangelista in the ’90s – it’s unbeatable.

This year, pixie haircut it has been hugely popular with a whole host of famous faces, from Florence Pugh and Daisy Ridley to Lea Seydoux, Rebecca Hall and Jean Campbell. ‘I think she shows a inner confidence‘ says hairstylist Luke Hersheson, who recently cut Campbell’s long hair into a pixie. ‘The hair is often used as a huge security shieldso releasing it is a sign of how safe a person feels’.

Read Seydoux. Photo: Getty Images

It’s not for everyone – hard-earned hair can be hard to shake – but for those who try, it can be a game changer. ‘It’s something you do at one point,’ Hersheson says, while his hairstylist colleague Paul Edmonds also points out that many women crave change, seizing their opportunity to stand out from the crowd.

Are you considering it? Read on to find out how to make it work for you.

Avoid an emotional cut

‘The most important thing to keep in mind about the pixie cut it’s that you should never cut yourself if you’ve had a breakup or are going through some trauma: that’s the worst reason to do it,’ Hersheson says of that urge to do something dramatic in response to turbulent times. ‘Do it when you’re happy and when you feel safe, like the best version of yourself. Anything else is a recipe for disaster.’

subtle details

While the pixie haircut can typically be seen as a youthful and drastic hairstyle, the trend of the moment is to take a light touch: ‘There is nothing sheared, shaved or even about these cuts; they’re deliberately soft around the edges,’ says Hersheson. “There’s also an element of pixie to all of them, whether it’s longer sideburns, blunt edges or longer, more exaggerated sides, all of which make it feel more feminine.”