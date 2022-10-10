Pixie, mixie, bixie and other women’s short haircuts for 2022

A short haircut it’s a complete makeoverespecially if you come from XL mane or of long bob. However, this type of hair is very versatilewell a pixie can be a bixie depending on how you style it and wear your layers. And as if that were not enough, they are very flattering for women over 50 years of age, as they are very rejuvenating.

Likewise, the short hair they are very stylish and they look great on all types of faces and hair. curly, smooth or wavywith or without fringe, everyone can find the cut that suits them best. Of course, the most requested in the hairdressers are the pixiethe bixie and some variants of Bob. If you dare to try one, you will be part of the select club of ‘celebrities‘ as Sharon Stone, Halle Berry either RubyRosewho will surely never wear the long hair because they know how to take advantage of their short hair.

Nape bob, a short haircut for 2022

In Mario Hairdresser they ensure that the nape bob is very comfortable Y versatilebesides very Elegant. Likewise, they define it in the following way: “It is a bob cut traditional, but cut from the nape of the neck to the height of the chin, with a slight angle. The key is to let nape clear“Who does it favor? Women with fine hair because it gives them volume.

Straight bixie, a short haircut for 2022

The bixie is a haircut that is between the bixi and the pixie and is one of the most demanded by women who want to wear the short hair. Those who have the best fit are those who are over 50, although in reality it favors all types of face. If you have the straight hairyou are one of the chosen ones to wear it.

Bixie curly, a short haircut for 2022

The curly bixie It was very fashionable in the 90’s and for several seasons it has returned with force. In this case, we recommend that you apply a touch of colorhow can they be sunlights. On the other hand, it is a haircut that we advise air dry to make it look more natural. The best thing is that it does not need much care to maintain it.

Mixie curly, a short haircut for 2022

The mixies is halfway between mullet and the pixietwo of the haircuts most demanded in the hairdressers. From the first it takes the length, while from the second it keeps the layers. It is a hairstyle with shorter locks to the sides and longest at napeand even though in the straight hair feel great, it turns out more becoming in curly hair.

Pixie, a short haircut for 2022

The pixie It is one of the favorite trends for several seasons. Perhaps it is because it is very rejuvenating since it allows to add volume to the finer hair. It is also very versatile because you can take it with your P, fringe or with wet effect. Try and decide for the option that makes you feel more comfortable.

Mullet, a short haircut for 2022

“The trick to getting this haircut is to leave the hair long at the nape, shorter on the sides, long sideburns and a lot of volume at the root with the help of layers. It is definitely a cut comfortable Y versatile“, they explain in Carmen hairdresser about mullet haircut Whom it favors most are women with the round face.

Buzz cut, a short haircut for 2022

It unisex is fashionable and buzzcut very flattering on faces round Y oval. That yes, not all can take it, because it is a haircut that is only allowed to the most daring. Smale a platinum blonde to be more original.

Microbob, a short haircut for 2022

The Bob reigns in all its versions and the micro bob is one of them. As explained to I donate Barber Eduardo Sanchezof Maison Eduardo Sanchez (Madrid), it is a style that goes up to the height of the cheekbone and that fits perfectly on smooth and fine hair. We cannot forget to mention the fringewhich reaches the eyebrow and is open.