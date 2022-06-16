Pixpay, Kard, Vybe, Xaalys: for teenagers’ pocket money, the trend is for apps, what are they worth?

Say goodbye to coins for a snack? Valued at several billion dollars with millions of users in the United States, banking applications for teenagers are attracting more and more parents and children in France.

These “fintech” – a contraction of finance and technology – start from the same observation: young people are mostly equipped with a smartphone, buy more and more on the internet, especially after confinement, and parents have less and less cash. .

“Traditional banks do not consider them as customers but as the children of their customers: their applications are transposed but not necessarily adaptedsays Scott Gordon, co-founder and CEO of Kard.

But they currently only have a few hundred thousand users in France, although downloads are increasing rapidly.

Their creators, in their thirties or forties, cite their American models: Greenlight and its nine-figure fundraising which values ​​it around three billion dollars. And its little sister Step, which counts the singer Justin Timberlake or the influencer Charli D’Amelio among its “business angels” and exceeded one million users six months after its creation.













The problem of France, according to them? The weakness of financial education when it is the primary motivation of parents when they start giving pocket money (around the age of 11, according to a Poll&Roll survey carried out for Pixpay at the end of 2020).

“They need tools. It’s easier for the teenager to build a budget on the application, to follow its evolution. He can set aside easily, create pots for small projects, offer his parents to carry out paid missions, get paid for his first odd jobs with a RIB, receive money for items he has sold online“, abounds Caroline Ménager co-founder and marketing manager of Pixpay.

Parents have access to accounts, “a plus for blended families“, according to Caroline Ménager, and can limit expenses.

“Financing adolescent sociability”

Hélène Ducourant, teacher-researcher in sociology at Gustave Eiffel University, however, tempers the need for parental control and the discourse on the educational virtues of pocket money: “teenagers decide and the money is mainly used to finance their sociability, friendship, fast food, shopping with friends“.

First purchases that find an echo in the cash-back programs offered by the applications – which credit a percentage of the expense to the teenager’s account thanks to partnerships with major brands such as Burger King, Starbucks, PlayStation Store or Asos.

These partnerships allow Vybe to finance its card and its application, free but with fees on certain withdrawals, when the three other players have chosen the subscription, between three and five euros per month.

An economic model that increases the likelihood of being bought out by traditional banks as part of their innovation strategies, according to Hélène Ducourant.

“We are talking about minimal amounts (teenagers receive on average around thirty euros per month, editor’s note) and in France we are still in “cash education”, with a bank account which is used to save and cash which we spend immediately , it’s old-fashioned, but still in the majority even if these new actors will help to change that“, underlines the researcher.

Rather than aiming for redemption, Pixpay relies on partnerships with traditional banks to direct those over 18 to the one that best suits their needs instead of automatically choosing that of their parent.

Scott Gordon of Kard is more ambitious:we want to pass the critical threshold of majority and support them in student life and then in working life, with perhaps loans, insurance… We are even thinking about cryptocurrencies“. Even if it means becoming a full-fledged neobank.