Pizarro’s recommendation to Tata to mark Lewandowski

Jonathan Collazo

Mexico City / 04.19.2022 10:17:55





Mexico will face in it beginning of the world cup Qatar 2022 to the selection of Poland ya robert Lewandowskione of the best strikers in the world in recent years, winner in 2020 and 2021 of The Best award granted by FIFA to the best soccer player on the planet.

With all the achievements and goalscoring records he has recorded in recent years, for the former striker from Bayern Munich, Claudio pizarrothe Pole has become a lethal attackerwhich he recommended has to be marked by at least two players

“With all the experience you’ve gained, Robert has become a very difficult player to contain and without a doubt that it will be difficult for Mexico to contain,” he said at a press conference offered by the Bundesliga.

“It is very difficult, He is a player who must be marked by two footballersbut you always have to keep an eye on him because he’s a lethal player.”

The Peruvian selectedand who militated much of his career in German league and Bayern Munich, I speak about the complications that have existed in recent seasons so that the clubs of the Bundesliga look at Latin American soccer playersconsidering that the lack of adaptation is the main reason why there are not as many Latino players as in other times.

“Mexico has good players and we know it. They are always in all the World Cups, they give a lot to talk about. One of the most difficult things that happens to Mexicans is adapting to soccer Germanbecause it comes with an issue of language, climate, cultural changes,” he said.

“Already many teams have had that kind of problem and that’s why it’s so hard to turn to see Latin Americaand as a result of that is that there are not the number of Latin American players that there were before”.