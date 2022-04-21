Pizza toast: the latest TikTok culinary trend launched by Hailey Bieber [VIDÉO]
This isn’t the first time a recipe or dish has become trending on TikTok thanks to content creators and it certainly won’t be the last. We remember well the 1001 ways to cook feta in the oven, the famous vodka pasta or whipped coffee which occupied a few moments of our first confinement in 2020. This latest culinary trend, we owe it to Hailey Bieber, American model and entrepreneur. In fact, the wife of justin bieber shared his simple and tasty pizza toast recipe on TikTok and a week later the video reached 2.5 million views.
The concept of pizza toast is quite simple, we are talking here about pizza toppings on toasted bread. You can follow the original recipe or add to the dish other foods that you like or that come to mind (long live culinary creativity!). In any case, it is easy to cook and it really has everything to be delicious.
In order to tempt you even more, we offer below some variations of pizza toasts to try at home. Do not hesitate to try this trendy dish before the next one shows up.
Enjoy your lunch!
If you are a garlic lover, why not create your toast pizza on a garlic bread base? You can easily prepare a delicious garlic bread with a fresh baguette, butter or margarine and garlic.
You can find the full recipe right here.
This Japanese version of pizza toast is similar to the traditional all-dressed pizza. On a milk bread base, there is pizza sauce, red onion, green pepper, pepperoni and cheese. It can hardly be anything other than delicious!
You can find the full recipe here.
Psst… Like all the recipes presented in this article, it cooks quickly in the air fryertry it!
If you’re an avid carnivore, you’ll love this version of pizza toast that includes ham. As in the original recipe Hailey Bieberthis one has tomato slices in its ingredient list.
You will find the recipe here.
Here we offer you something a little different. We go from pizza toast to pizza bagel and the transition is rather smooth. Recipes from here offers on its site 3 inspiring versions of this cousin concept, either the all-dressed bagel pizza, the smoked salmon pizza, or the mushroom pizza. You can just put these toppings on a slice of bread if you don’t like bagels.
You will find the 3 recipes right here.
This version of pizza toast is super easy to recreate. To do this, you will need slices of bread, store-bought pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and slices of pepperoni. We’re not reinventing the wheel with this recipe, but we can’t go wrong either.
You will find the recipe here.