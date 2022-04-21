Pizza toast: the latest TikTok culinary trend launched by Hailey Bieber [VIDÉO]

This isn’t the first time a recipe or dish has become trending on TikTok thanks to content creators and it certainly won’t be the last. We remember well the 1001 ways to cook feta in the oven, the famous vodka pasta or whipped coffee which occupied a few moments of our first confinement in 2020. This latest culinary trend, we owe it to Hailey Bieber, American model and entrepreneur. In fact, the wife of justin bieber shared his simple and tasty pizza toast recipe on TikTok and a week later the video reached 2.5 million views.

The concept of pizza toast is quite simple, we are talking here about pizza toppings on toasted bread. You can follow the original recipe or add to the dish other foods that you like or that come to mind (long live culinary creativity!). In any case, it is easy to cook and it really has everything to be delicious.

In order to tempt you even more, we offer below some variations of pizza toasts to try at home. Do not hesitate to try this trendy dish before the next one shows up.

