Pjaca: “That exultation from the wrong side …”

Pjaca tells the emotion of the goal under the Marathon and smiles talking about the mistake during the celebration: this is how the Croatian is

Marko Pjaca, who returned to La Spezia after his injury, was among the players who work for Filadelfia during the break: “I feel good, obviously I’m not at the top, I have to play to get back in shape but it was important for me to get back to Spezia, so I didn’t have to wait for the match after the break. Everything is going well, I’m working well “, explained the Croatian. At work during the break: “The training sessions are intense, we are already preparing for Udinese and we hope to do well”. Then Pjaca talked about the relationship with the coach and the team: “I have a good relationship with Juric as with all players, I like the way he makes us play, we all know what we have to do on the pitch and it is important. Certainly there is room for improvement, we play well and it is an important aspect but we did not score the points we deserved, we missed those in some matches, we hope to do better from this point of view after the break “.

Pjaca: “We are a united group”

More about the group: “We are a beautiful group, we are all friends, we help each other and I think we can see it on the pitch. There is trust and we want to show who we are “. It is not only with compatriot Josip Brekalo that he has the most relationship: “I have known Josip from before the Toro. I also have a good relationship with Lukic, speaking the same language makes everything easier, of course. Josip already understands the indications well, if necessary I will give him a hand also because on the pitch we only speak Italian ”. Pjaca enjoys the trust of clubs and fans: “I know it is an extra responsibility and I will try to repay the trust. The fans are very passionate, every match they give us a hand, scoring under the Marathon was great, I went the wrong way to cheer (laughs, ed) I hope it will come back to scoring goals to go to the right side “.