Pjanic: ‘De Ligt, think twice before leaving Juve. Dybala to keep, I would go back to Turin. That’s why I chose Barcelona ‘

Miralem Pjanic it’s said. To the microphones of Tuttosport, the Bosnian midfielder explains his season and also sends some messages from the transfer market.

RETURN – «A player that I would recommend from Turkey? Yes, Miralem Pjanic. Joking aside, there are some good talents, but playing for Juventus is not easy: you need great responsibility. I am still very fond of the club, the fans, the coach, the teammates, the president, the managers … I have wonderful memories and I hope, sooner or later, to be able to come to the stadium to see a game with my son. . It was difficult for me to leave Juventus, but I did it for an incredible club like Barcelona who had already looked for me two years earlier. A return to Turin in the future? If we do it, fine … But in any case I will always wish Juventus the best ».

SCUDETTO – «I follow the Italian championship a lot. Inter have regained the top of the table, but I expect a balanced tournament until the end. Anything can still happen, just think that after the super start of Milan and Naples it was said that the title would be a challenge between them, instead … They are all still in the race, including Atalanta: Gasperini’s team is tough and if he becomes more aware of his own means, he can also play for the Scudetto. And let’s never forget Allegri’s Juventus, which I will never give up for dead ».

CHIELLINI OR OSIMHEN – «They are two very important players. Osimhen did very well until the injury. Having said that, Chiello’s absence weighs more: I know Giorgio well and he is someone who gives a lot on and off the pitch. It belongs to another category, it cannot be replaced ».

HAPPY – «Allegri is the best in Serie A: he makes a group feel good and win the team. I found myself great with him, I respect him very much. Now he has a different team from ours, with more young players who perhaps struggled a bit to integrate with the Juve world. But I’m sure that Max is the right coach to bring the Bianconeri back to the top in Italy and Europe ».

AGAINST NAPLES AND SARRI – «The matches against Sarri’s Napoli come to mind, always very complicated. Especially those in which, despite playing worse than them, in the end we took home the three points. Those victories, as well as for the ranking, are fundamental on a mental level: they transmit anger to the opponents, who feel massacred thus losing … The most difficult successes are the most beautiful: on those occasions we were good at understanding situations by taking home points at any cost. Here, in recent years this quality has been lost a bit and that is what we must find again. I have always had great respect for Napoli and their fans. If I think back to those challenges, Higuain also comes to mind. He was super motivated: they whistled him at every ball and he scored ».

COUNCIL IN MORATA – “He doesn’t need it. So far he has had a super career, Morata: he played in big clubs like Real Madrid, Chelsea, Atletico and Juventus. The only advice I would give to anyone, regardless of Morata, is to think twice before leaving a place where you are happy even if in another club they offer you more. But sometimes players need motivation and new challenges. Morata will know very well what to do. Barcelona have hired a manager like Xavi, who knows the club perfectly, and will be great again. We’ll see: I don’t know the details, but Morata has always felt happy even at Juventus. When someone has decided to leave it means that he is no longer happy and it is better not to hold him back, but I don’t know if this is the case with Morata, who on the contrary have always heard him speak very well of the bianconeri and the club. Then, of course, when the call is Barcelona, ​​there is always something to think about. But Juventus is also a top club. They are all great and experienced, they will make the right decision ».

DE LIGT – «Matthijs has other years of contract with the bianconeri, he is serious and has the attitude of Juve. If Barcelona or other clubs are interested, I don’t know. De Ligt made an excellent choice by deciding to grow alongside Bonucci and Chiellini. He is happy at Juve and when you are happy, it is better to stay there. If he has the motivation to try something new, we’ll see. ”

IN ATTACK – «Vlahovic. I would take him straight away because he is young, but he belongs to the top category: he is a forward who takes responsibility and it would be ideal ».

DYBALA – «I have always had fun with him, he is a player that Juventus must not lose. He, Bonucci and Chiellini have been there for years and are also important in the locker room to explain to those who come from outside what Juventus is. If both sides want the same thing, a solution will be found. Dybala I would always keep him, he has a winning mentality ».