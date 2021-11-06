PL3 Mexico: Red Bull unattainable, Ferrari improves but is not safe – Formula 1

The third free practice session of the Mexico City Grand Prix essentially confirms many of the aspects already highlighted after the first two sessions on Friday. Red Bull it seems unattainable for everyone with Perez setting the best time putting almost 7 tenths between himself and the Mercedes of Hamilton and Bottas. We compared the lap of the home idol with that of the seven-time world champion and the results are quite clear.

Red Bull the slowest of all on the straight – On the long straight Hamilton gets a better top speed with 342 km / h, but the Red Bull peculiarity is that it is the car with the absolute lowest top speed, the only team not to exceed 339 km / h with neither of the two drivers during the session, unlike the others, all between 342 and 347 (trails apart).

This again demonstrates how Newey’s car is the one that in this altitude situation is the one that expresses the greatest aerodynamic load on the track. Not only that, however, by observing the acceleration curve you can see how Perez’s speed is higher in the first part of the straight, while it goes down compared to Mercedes only at the end, testifying to a delivery strategy designed to find as much advance as possible, looking for effectiveness without looking at top speed. In all subsequent stretches, however, Perez is faster than Hamilton, with a hybrid part of the Honda engine proving to be very effective. Mercedes finds, compared to yesterday, something more in the central sector, theoretically the part that favors it the most, where Hamilton leaves “only” about 1 tenth and a half and resists changes of direction without accusing the differences of more than 10 km / h seen in the first two free practice sessions. But in the third sector Red Bull is once again extended, thanks to the mechanical grip that the RB16B confirms to have, with another 3 tenths gained by Perez for a total of 6 and a half tenths of a second at the end of the lap. An eternity that Mercedes will hardly be able to fill shortly in qualifying. In light of these results, any qualifying outcome that doesn’t see a full Red Bull front row would be a defeat for Christian Horner’s team.

Ferrari close to Mercedes, but McLaren has come close – As for Ferrari, Leclerc continues to struggle to find a clean session, punctuating his attempts to attack on the fastest lap with errors. If the Monegasque normally likes a car with a swinging rear, it seems that the aerodynamic instability of the SF21, accentuated by the high altitude conditions, does not allow the Monegasque to find the limit without exceeding it, with snap continue at the rear when Leclerc does not expect it.

For his part, Carlos Sainz, less aggressive in his driving style, seems to have found a more reasonable and effective balance. The red number 55 stops about 3 tenths of a second behind the struggling Mercedes. The former continue to seem unattainable, but the redhead proves to be more ready to take advantage of some situation. However, Ferrari is not alone. A mistake by Gasly in the last sector prevents the Frenchman from worrying Sainz’s ranking, but the Alpha Tauri is confirmed not far away, while the McLaren, as is now customary, shows its true potential on Saturday morning.

In the direct confrontation between Sainz and Ricciardo we see a McLaren slightly ahead in top speed, confirming a good Ferrari on the straight. The weak point of the red seems to be the central sector, where the unstable rear makes Sainz suffer in an important way, while the strength appears in the third sector, where a truly efficient mechanical setup allows Sainz to trim almost 3 tenths to Ricciardo alone. in that part of the track. The game of qualifying for the red will be to find out how much margin the evolved Power Unit can give to its drivers, while looking for the ideal setting to stabilize the rear of the car.