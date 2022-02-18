Placebo improves symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome in pediatric patients

“The idea is that, over time, we will be able to find out the exact mechanism and use it for clinical practice,” he added.

Open-label placebo may be an effective treatment for children and adolescents with functional abdominal pain or irritable bowel syndrome.

Nearly 3 out of 4 children with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or unexplained abdominal pain reported at least a 30% improvement in discomfort after a sugar water regimen that they knew had no medicinal properties, researchers at the Center for Functional Gastrointestinal and Motility Disorders, Hospital Infantil Boston, Boston, Mass.

The results, published online in JAMA Pediatrics, revealed that participants used significantly fewer rescue medications when they took a so-called “open-label placebo.”

The magnitude of the effect was sufficient to meet one of the criteria that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) considers when approving drugs to treat irritable bowel syndromewhich affects 10%-15% of children in the United States.

Although the open-label placebo is not ready for clinical use, the expert in irritable bowel syndromeDr. Miranda van Tilburg, said she is “glad we have evidence” of a strong response in this patient population and that the results “may cause clinicians to rethink how they introduce treatments.”

“By emphasizing that they believe a treatment may work, doctors can take advantage of the placebo effect,” said Van Tilburg, a professor of medicine and vice president of research at Marshall University in Huntington, United States.

Study leader Samuel Nurko, MD, MPH, director of the Functional Abdominal Pain Program at Harvard Medical School in Boston, said placebo-controlled trials in patients with irritable bowel syndrome and functional abdominal pain consistently show a “very high placebo response.”

Researchers at the three participating clinical centers followed a standardized protocol for explaining the nature of the placebo (“like sugar pills without medication”), telling participants that adults with conditions like theirs often benefit from placebo when they receive it as part of randomized, blinded clinical trials.

Study participants were allowed to use the hyoscyamine anticholinergic as salvage treatment during the trial.

However, van Tilburg said that the use of placebo to treat children and adolescents with these disorders could imply that “the pain is not real or that it is mental. Children with chronic pain face a lot of stigma and this type of of treatment can increase the feeling that they are not believed. We must be careful to avoid this”.

