Plague Proto-Drake WoW WotLK: How to get this mount?
Introduced in the Wrath of the Lich King Classic expansion for World of Warcraft during the Phase 1the Plagued Proto-Drake is a mount rewarding players for successfully obtaining one of the temporary feats of strength obtainable in Naxxramas. This is a flying mount available to both players of the Horde that ofAlliance.
How to get Plagued Proto-drake in WotLK Classic?
The Plagued Proto-Drake is one of the first two mounts rewarded for completing the “Hero’s Glory” achievements in raids. It is available to players who venture into Naxxramas, Eye of Eternity, and Obsidian Sanctum in 10-player mode and manage to earn the achievement Glory of the Raid Raider (10 player).
- Attention : This achievement remains available beyond Phase 2, however the Plagued Proto-drake will not be available after Phase 1 in the same way as the achievement Indestructible awarding the title “
the Unbreakable“!
Obtaining it is generally not particularly complex, these three raids being generally rather weak and very accessible. The most formidable of them is of course Indestructiblean achievement requiring you to defeat all bosses in Naxxramas without a single player dying during any of the boss encounters (not trash mobs) in a single Raid ID.
If you covet this mount, you will still need to work on getting a total of 17 achievements on multiple bosses from the first three raids of the expansion. Some are not necessarily very obvious, while others are so simple that you will probably do them without even realizing it.
Here is the list of achievements required to obtain this meta achievement as well as their estimated difficulty for a WoW player in 2022:
|
Indestructible
|
Naxxramas (10)
|
Medium
|
Few are devoted
(10 players)
|
Naxxramas (10)
|
Easy
|
Beat it soundly
(10 players)
|
The stitched up
Construction District
Naxxramas (10)
|
Very easy
|
Substraction
(10 players)
|
Thaddius
Construction District
Naxxramas (10)
|
Easy
|
And it’s a shock!
(10 players)
|
Thaddius
Construction District
Naxxramas (10)
|
Very easy
|
The Merry Widow
(10 players)
|
Grand Widow Faerlina
Arachnid Quarter
Naxxramas (10)
|
Easy
|
Arachnophobia
(10 players)
|
Maexxna
Arachnid Quarter
Naxxramas (10)
|
Easy
|
The dance of safety
(10 players)
|
Heigan the Impure
Plague District
Naxxramas (10)
|
Very easy
|
Until death ensues
(10 players)
|
The Four Horsemen
military quarter
Naxxramas (10)
|
Easy
|
The hundred club
(10 players)
|
Sapphiron
Naxxramas Summit
Naxxramas (10)
|
Very easy
|
We never have enough
(10 players)
|
Kel’Thuzad
Naxxramas Summit
Naxxramas (10)
|
Medium
|
The Defeat of the Spellweaver
(10 players)
|
Malygos
The Eye of Eternity (10)
|
Very easy
|
A little nothing
(10 players)
|
Malygos
The Eye of Eternity (10)
|
Easy
|
The repression of the scions
(10 players)
|
Malygos
The Eye of Eternity (10)
|
Very easy (DPS)
Easy (Tank)
Medium (Healer)
(personal achievement)
|
eternity behind you
(10 players)
|
Malygos
The Eye of Eternity (10)
|
Easy
|
Volcanic eruption
(10 players)
|
sartharion
Obsidian Sanctum (10)
|
Very easy
(personal achievement)
|
The Twilight Chronicles
(10 players)
|
sartharion
Obsidian Sanctum (10)
|
Very easy
Plagued Proto-Drake Appearance
