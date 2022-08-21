Entertainment

Plague Proto-Drake WoW WotLK: How to get this mount?

Introduced in the Wrath of the Lich King Classic expansion for World of Warcraft during the Phase 1the Plagued Proto-Drake is a mount rewarding players for successfully obtaining one of the temporary feats of strength obtainable in Naxxramas. This is a flying mount available to both players of the Horde that ofAlliance.

How to get Plagued Proto-drake in WotLK Classic?

The Plagued Proto-Drake is one of the first two mounts rewarded for completing the “Hero’s Glory” achievements in raids. It is available to players who venture into Naxxramas, Eye of Eternity, and Obsidian Sanctum in 10-player mode and manage to earn the achievement Glory of the Raid Raider (10 player).

  • Attention : This achievement remains available beyond Phase 2, however the Plagued Proto-drake will not be available after Phase 1 in the same way as the achievement Indestructible awarding the title “ the Unbreakable“!

Obtaining it is generally not particularly complex, these three raids being generally rather weak and very accessible. The most formidable of them is of course Indestructiblean achievement requiring you to defeat all bosses in Naxxramas without a single player dying during any of the boss encounters (not trash mobs) in a single Raid ID.

If you covet this mount, you will still need to work on getting a total of 17 achievements on multiple bosses from the first three raids of the expansion. Some are not necessarily very obvious, while others are so simple that you will probably do them without even realizing it.

Here is the list of achievements required to obtain this meta achievement as well as their estimated difficulty for a WoW player in 2022:

Indestructible

Naxxramas (10)

Medium

Few are devoted

(10 players)

Naxxramas (10)

Easy

Beat it soundly

(10 players)

The stitched up

Construction District

Naxxramas (10)

Very easy

Substraction

(10 players)

Thaddius

Construction District

Naxxramas (10)

Easy

And it’s a shock!

(10 players)

Thaddius

Construction District

Naxxramas (10)

Very easy

The Merry Widow

(10 players)

Grand Widow Faerlina

Arachnid Quarter

Naxxramas (10)

Easy

Arachnophobia

(10 players)

Maexxna

Arachnid Quarter

Naxxramas (10)

Easy

The dance of safety

(10 players)

Heigan the Impure

Plague District

Naxxramas (10)

Very easy

Until death ensues

(10 players)

The Four Horsemen

military quarter

Naxxramas (10)

Easy

The hundred club

(10 players)

Sapphiron

Naxxramas Summit

Naxxramas (10)

Very easy

We never have enough

(10 players)

Kel’Thuzad

Naxxramas Summit

Naxxramas (10)

Medium

The Defeat of the Spellweaver

(10 players)

Malygos

The Eye of Eternity (10)

Very easy

A little nothing

(10 players)

Malygos

The Eye of Eternity (10)

Easy

The repression of the scions

(10 players)

Malygos

The Eye of Eternity (10)

Very easy (DPS)

Easy (Tank)

Medium (Healer)

(personal achievement)

eternity behind you

(10 players)

Malygos

The Eye of Eternity (10)

Easy

Volcanic eruption

(10 players)

sartharion

Obsidian Sanctum (10)

Very easy

(personal achievement)

The Twilight Chronicles

(10 players)

sartharion

Obsidian Sanctum (10)

Very easy

Plagued Proto-Drake Appearance

mmo

The Black Proto-Drake is one of the most prestigious mounts introduced in Phase 1 of World of Warcraft’s Wrath of the LIch King Classic expansion. Discover it in detail in this dedicated article, including its detailed method of obtaining.

