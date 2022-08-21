Plague Proto-Drake WoW WotLK: How to get this mount?

Introduced in the Wrath of the Lich King Classic expansion for World of Warcraft during the Phase 1the Plagued Proto-Drake is a mount rewarding players for successfully obtaining one of the temporary feats of strength obtainable in Naxxramas. This is a flying mount available to both players of the Horde that ofAlliance.

How to get Plagued Proto-drake in WotLK Classic?

The Plagued Proto-Drake is one of the first two mounts rewarded for completing the “Hero’s Glory” achievements in raids. It is available to players who venture into Naxxramas, Eye of Eternity, and Obsidian Sanctum in 10-player mode and manage to earn the achievement Glory of the Raid Raider (10 player).

Attention : This achievement remains available beyond Phase 2, however the Plagued Proto-drake will not be available after Phase 1 in the same way as the achievement Indestructible awarding the title “ the Unbreakable “!

Obtaining it is generally not particularly complex, these three raids being generally rather weak and very accessible. The most formidable of them is of course Indestructiblean achievement requiring you to defeat all bosses in Naxxramas without a single player dying during any of the boss encounters (not trash mobs) in a single Raid ID.

If you covet this mount, you will still need to work on getting a total of 17 achievements on multiple bosses from the first three raids of the expansion. Some are not necessarily very obvious, while others are so simple that you will probably do them without even realizing it.

Here is the list of achievements required to obtain this meta achievement as well as their estimated difficulty for a WoW player in 2022:

Indestructible Naxxramas (10) Medium Few are devoted (10 players) Naxxramas (10) Easy Beat it soundly (10 players) The stitched up Construction District Naxxramas (10) Very easy Substraction (10 players) Thaddius Construction District Naxxramas (10) Easy And it’s a shock! (10 players) Thaddius Construction District Naxxramas (10) Very easy The Merry Widow (10 players) Grand Widow Faerlina Arachnid Quarter Naxxramas (10) Easy Arachnophobia (10 players) Maexxna Arachnid Quarter Naxxramas (10) Easy The dance of safety (10 players) Heigan the Impure Plague District Naxxramas (10) Very easy Until death ensues (10 players) The Four Horsemen military quarter Naxxramas (10) Easy The hundred club (10 players) Sapphiron Naxxramas Summit Naxxramas (10) Very easy We never have enough (10 players) Kel’Thuzad Naxxramas Summit Naxxramas (10) Medium The Defeat of the Spellweaver (10 players) Malygos The Eye of Eternity (10) Very easy A little nothing (10 players) Malygos The Eye of Eternity (10) Easy The repression of the scions (10 players) Malygos The Eye of Eternity (10) Very easy (DPS) Easy (Tank) Medium (Healer) (personal achievement) eternity behind you (10 players) Malygos The Eye of Eternity (10) Easy Volcanic eruption (10 players) sartharion Obsidian Sanctum (10) Very easy (personal achievement) The Twilight Chronicles (10 players) sartharion Obsidian Sanctum (10) Very easy

Plagued Proto-Drake Appearance