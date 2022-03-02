Plan 2026: Hugo Pérez presents the results of his tour of Europe

Hugo Pérez, coach of the El Salvador national team, and Diego Henríquez, sports director of FESFUT, provided details of the results obtained from their training tour of Europe where they visited Spain, England and the Netherlands.

Both Hugo Pérez and Diego Henríquez assured that what they learned in Europe will be included in the 2026 team work plan.

Meetings with institutions such as the Royal Spanish Football Federation, and English teams such as Leeds and Manchester City, in addition to the meeting with Vitesse from the Netherlands, provided some key elements in the vision of the 2026 plan for the senior team and youth teams.

“The first-class teams already have this work plan and perhaps today we will present it in detail to the clubs. Your support will be important for it to be successful,” said Hugo Pérez at the exhibition.

Among the main elements that both the technical management and the sports management want to include are: Fluid communication between the Board of Directors, the sports director and the head coaches; construction of a curriculum of national teams; a creation of an elite youth league for 13, 15 and 17 year olds in all departments; training in training of trainers and include a competition method.

The theme of rapprochement of selections and teams of the first division was also put on the table, therefore, among the suggestions are the accompaniment of national team coaches to training sessions of the reserves of the 12 clubs of the major circuit.

“In the proposals are also the training of first, second and third division coaches every 18 months; specific training in physical preparation, goalkeepers, video analysis and sports management,” explained Diego Henríquez.

THE USE OF BIG DATA

The suggestions for the 2026 plan also raise the use and exploitation of Big Data where it is proposed to make a database of youth and youth soccer players in ES and USA and around the world.