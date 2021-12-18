Plan B is ready: pass valid for 5 months and borders closed until the end of March

Plan B on which the Draghi government works, in the hypothesis in which the Omicron variant begins to circulate at dangerous rhythms, is made up of 4 points: close to the borders, mask obligation, shortening of the validity times of the green pass and push to third parties doses. In the background, currently considered as the most remote hypothesis, the idea of ​​introducing the vaccination obligation for public administration workers.

Having won the game at the European Council, after the irritation of the EU commission for the order of the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza on the obligation of the (negative) tampon for those arriving from abroad, Draghi keeps the reserve or emergency plan on the table for counter the dangerous and rapid spread of the Omicron variant. For now, Italy holds and enjoys a slightly better epidemiological picture than Great Britain, Austria, Spain, where Omicron is rampant. For Christmas, the government will not adopt further restrictions: yesterday, during the summit at the Viminale, the theme of street parties on New Year’s Day and gatherings in the shopping streets was addressed. In addition to strengthening the presence of agents on the street for checks, the Regions and Municipalities will be assigned the task of preparing any squeezes for concerts and parties.

In Campania the governor Vincenzo De Luca has already ordered the ban for the New Year in Piazza del Plebiscito. But it’s not Christmas that scares the executive. Palazzo Chigi works on the plan that could be put in place if the situation worsened due to the Omicron variant. In the conference at the end of the year, brought forward to 22 December, the president of the Draghi Council will explain the reasons for the extension of the state of emergency: a decision linked to the diffusion of the variant. No catastrophism. But the plan is there. Four points. The first has already been put in place: the obligation to have a negative swab also for vaccinated and cured people arriving in Italy. The Ordinance of Hope is valid until January 31st. But in the government’s plan there is an extension until March 31st. Move to limit the circulation in Italy of the variant. The second point on which we are working, both on the domestic and on the European front, is to shorten the period of validity of the vaccination pass. If the number of infections were to rise quickly, the validity of the green pass should drop to 5 months: «After 5 months, the Green pass loses a bit of validity every day with respect to the circulation of the virus. If we were in a situation of low circulation it would not be a problem, but in a moment of high circulation like this we must also think of reducing the duration of the pass “, explains to” Buongiorno “on Sky TG24, Guido Rasi, former executive director of Ema and consultant to the extraordinary commissioner for the Covid emergency, Francesco Paolo Figliuolo.

On this point we are also working on the European front: the idea is to unify the validity period for all EU countries. The third measure that the government considers adopting in Plan B is the reintroduction of the obligation to use the mask outdoors. The issue has already been put on the table in the last Council of Ministers: the option has been frozen. But it could come back as a weapon to neutralize the variant’s circulation. The fourth and final point of the plan is the decisive push towards third doses: closing the vaccination cycle. Push on vaccination to prevent the virus from raising its head. On the treatment front, the anti-Covid pills will soon be available in Italy from January. The plan also included a fifth point: negative swab for vaccinated and cured who access major events. Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa removes the option from the table: «It is not a topic on the table of the ministry. I believe that the super Green pass is an element of sufficient protection ».