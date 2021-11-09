Plan B sees it at $ 135,000 by the end of the year. But Buffett doesn’t want that

Bitcoin’s growth in value seems to never end.

Surely many events in recent months have consolidated the confidence around the queen of cryptocurrencies. In general, the adoption of this cryptocurrency seems increasingly general and more peaceful. Surely the key event was the birth of the Bitcoin ETF approved by the Sec, but in general the cryptocurrency has received many certificates of trust that have somewhat allayed the fears of the most critics. Of course, no one can rule out that the full-bodied cryptocurrency market is actually just a resounding bubble, yet slowly everyone is entering it. If this abnormal growth in value is followed by an explosion, only time will tell, but certainly today it is impressive to note how cryptocurrencies globally are worth 3 trillion dollars. An impressive figure and indeed many central banks are impressed.

Increasing consensus

There are very many central institutions or national regulators who say they are perplexed by such a value removed from any form of regulation. In fact, certainly a little around the world now we will proceed to try to regulate these virtual currencies. But in the meantime Plan B always listened to a lot by the crypto world and in this case quoted by Cointelegraph reveals that Bitcoin will first touch 98,000 dollars and then close the year at 135,000. A forecast that will certainly please the many who are investing in Bitcoin. But it must be said that in this period the whole crypto sector is particularly dynamic and crackling. It should also be emphasized, however, that if the consensus around cryptocurrencies continues to rise, there is no shortage of gurus who avoid them. Warren Buffett is just one of the many greats on the US stock market who has invested nothing in them and continues to avoid them.

Also read: Laos is the new paradise for Bitcoin miners and will earn a lot from it

Surely a novelty that has given further confidence to this world is the indiscretion that Amazon is preparing a project to accept cryptocurrencies in payment.

Also Read: Bitcoin Disorientation: Why Investors Are Confused About Cryptocurrencies

In short, the Bitcoin race continues and it will be up to the regulators to put some order in this sector.