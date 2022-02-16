PlanB: Bitcoin at $ 100,000 in 2023

According to the well-known analyst PlanB the price of Bitcoin could rise to $ 100,000 next year, in 2023.

Both S2F and logarithmic regression point to $ 100K in 2023. pic.twitter.com/NHqoRpEmUl – PlanB (@ 100trillionUSD) February 14, 2022

PlanB and Bitcoin forecasts at $ 100,000

PlanB became famous for its Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model, according to which the price of Bitcoin was expected to hit $ 100,000 last year. This has not happened, but the reasoning behind it may still not be entirely wrong.

It is in fact necessary to distinguish the reasoning based on the halving cycles, and the daily path followed by the price of BTC between one halving and another.

In fact, the Bitcoin halving cycles last on average about 3 years and 10 months, during which however there are always strong fluctuations in the price, sometimes even in the opposite direction to that indicated by S2F.

PlanB’s S2F model is based precisely on halving cycles, and it describes quite well what happens during the past three cycles. However, it does not describe well what happened in the short and medium term during the current cycle, which started in May 2020.

With the tweet published yesterday he warns us that in reality in the long run his S2F model could still be correct, assuming that the fateful threshold of $ 100,000 expected to arrive next year.

In fact, the next halving will take place in the first months of 2024, and the $ 100,000 threshold is set for the S2F model by that date.

Logarithmic regression

But this time PlanB also adds another model, that of the logarithmic regression.

In fact, while the original S2F model actually updates significantly only at the time of the halving, i.e. once every 3 years and 10 months, the logarithmic regression is updated daily.

The current price level would be perfectly in line with the gray curve of the logarithmic regression, and this curve would tend to aradd the $ 100,000 right in the second half of 2023.

Again, this is a long-term projection, but updated with daily BTC price data. For example, even in mid-2021 the price of Bitcoin was at a level equal to that indicated by the gray curve, and in the following months it grew. A very similar thing also happened at the end of 2020.

However, this chart also shows that in the previous cycle the price of BTC remained under this gray curve for a long time after the bursting of the large speculative bubble at the end of 2017.