PlanB: Bitcoin can grow 700% by 2022

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 43 1 minute read

The quantitative analyst PlanB states that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will experience a hyperbolic surge early next year as it outperforms all other assets.

What happened

In a recent interview with Anthony Pompliano, PlanB said BTC can grow 700% by early next year.

“I imagine we will be above $ 100,000, above $ 135,000 at the end of the year, and then continue to grow perhaps toward the stock-to-flow X (S2FX) target. [di] $ 288,000 or more; so I wouldn’t even be surprised to see a price tag of $ 300,000, $ 400,000, or $ 500,000 in Q1 or Q2 next year, ”says PlanB.

Predicting a hyperbolic surge on BTC, PlanB says, “Right now the money is with the old, real estate and gold, the physical world and not the digital world. Digital scarcity is an element of the next generation, so I think it will happen, but in my model I also see that there is a linear relationship between Scarcity and value … Scarcity, in my view, is the most important factor causing this relationship and that now it pushes people to invest more money in the real estate sector ”.

Speaking of the timing of a rise in the price of BTC, PlanB states: “If we look at the on-chain signals right now, I’d say the maximum is at least a couple of months away, let’s say six months from now; so that would be the end of the first quarter. Then the third type of model I use is obviously that floor model. The $ 135,000 is not based on stock to flow… it’s a proprietary thing based on other things – technical and on-chain. “

PlanB tweeted an updated stock-to-flow chart on Sunday morning.

