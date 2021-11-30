PlanB: Bitcoin still on its way to 100k

According to PlanB the path that the Bitcoin price is still on its way to reach $ 100,000.

Floor model $ 98K Nov close will probably be a first miss (after nailing Aug, Sep, Oct). S2F model not affected and indeed on track towards $ 100K. pic.twitter.com/QO3bRUoGo3 – PlanB (@ 100trillionUSD) November 25, 2021

Plan B’s wrong prediction on Bitcoin

The fact is that his prediction for November was found to be incorrect.

In June, when the price of BTC was below $ 34,000 due to Elon Musk’s statements and the Chinese mining ban, he wrote that his worst case scenario was to exceed $ 47,000 in August, to exceed $ 63,000 in October, and $ 98,000 in November, then even exceed $ 135,000 in December.

After three months (August, September and October) in which these predictions turned out to be correct, the November one, on the other hand, turned out to be wrong.

In the past, to tell the truth, he had already got another one wrong, as his stock-to-flow curve 463 indicated the exceeding the psychological threshold of $ 100,000 at the end of August.

So in the end both his first prediction and the following worst-case reworked in June turned out to be wrong.

Because Bitcoin can still grow

However, while obviously admitting the error regarding the November forecast, he claims that its original S2F model is not invalidated by this error, so much so that according to him the price of Bitcoin is still on track to eventually reach $ 100,000.

In the past, both in 2013 and in 2017, the new ATH was registered between the end of November and the end of the second decade of December, and in both cases after the ATH the prices began to fall ending their descent in the first months of next year.

To be precise, in 2014 the price of BTC after the ATH of the year before, which had brought it well above the stock-to-flow curve, returned to lean on it only in the first days of January 2015, while in 2017 he returned at the end of June.

By the end of June 2022, PlanB’s S2F 463 curve indicates a price of approximately $ 113,000.

The bullish sentiment

It should be noted that according to a recent survey proposed by PlanB itself on Twitter, almost 80% of users who responded say they believe that the $ 69,000 touched at the beginning of the month is not the maximum price that Bitcoin will touch during the current cycle (which will end with the halving of 2024).

Was $ 69K the top for this halving cycle? – PlanB (@ 100trillionUSD) November 29, 2021

Although the trend in this end of 2021 is different from that of the two previous cycles, many still remain bullish on the price of BTC.