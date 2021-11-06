Plane, bikini-clad stewardesses and Oxford college … Unprecedented decision – Libero Quotidiano





Linacre College, one of the most prestigious of the university citadel, will change its name and become Thao College in honor of a Vietnamese businesswoman who financed him with 155 million pounds. This is one of the largest donations ever made to an English college. Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, the billionaire who decided to make the donation. manages business in many fields, such as in the oil field. Among other things, he founded the airline low cost VietJet Air, also known for having their hostesses wear bikinis.









VietJet Air was heavily criticized on social media for the new uniforms that flight attendants have to wear. The case broke out after a famous lingerie model from Vietnam she posted the bikini photos on a plane on her Facebook profile.









VietJet has had problems in the past for organizing a parade down the central aisle of an airplane during a flight. She was fined for this show for violating aviation regulations for staging an unauthorized show. The purpose of the parade was the inauguration of the flight between Ho Chi Minh City and the seaside resort of Nha Trang. VietJet is a private airline and is about to go public. After the photos were published, its value grew by 30%. A commercial operation that is part of a very aggressive advertising policy, as well as the choice to donate many millions of pounds to one of the most prestigious colleges in Oxford.







