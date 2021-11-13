World

Plane crashes into the sea, pilot and passenger manage (miraculously) to escape

After experiencing an engine problem theirs airplane it crashed into the ocean, before the eyes of the swimmers intent on enjoying the day at the beach, but they were miraculously saved. In Australia, a pilot and a passenger survived a dangerous emergency landing and swam 20 meters to reach Perth beach.

The ditching, “It seemed just as if he had planned it”

The police quickly arrived at the bathhouse in front of which the incident took place around 3:30 pm local time. The aircraft encountered engine problems, forcing both the pilot and the passenger, who survived the landing, to swim 20 meters to shore.

Many bathers on the beach, intent on enjoying the temperatures above 20 degrees, who witnessed the accident. WA Police Inspector Vic Hussey said the two men had been in the air for 20-30 minutes, departing from Jandakot Airport, when the breakdown was reported.

“He had flown north across the coast, he just told me that he was looking for a safe place to land and the safest place he could find was the ocean, so that’s where he landed, ”Inspector Hussey said. The inspector also praised the efforts of the pilot and of those who heroically went to help them to safety.

Inspector Hussey added that given the good luck the two “they should go buy a lottery ticket“. Witness Brent Rimmer, who was walking along City Beach, told The West that the pilot should be rewarded for his “perfect” landing. “It just felt like he planned it,” he added.

Boeing acknowledges Ethiopian 737 Max accident liability

Other witnesses said the plane hit the water like “Like a tin can”. Minister Paula Papalia said the pilot’s quick thinking has likely saved a number of lives. “I would also like to commend the police response, which was swift and included the deployment of air, water and ground vehicles to respond to the emergency,” Papalia said.

Source link

