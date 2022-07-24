Plane falls in Puerto Plata; two dead reported

A pilot and a passenger They died when they fell to the ground due to an apparent mechanical failure of the plane in which they were flying, in an event that occurred this Saturday afternoon in the Montellano municipality of the Puerto Plata province.

The deceased were identified as Jose Nilton Vasconselos57 years old, pilot business of American nationality, license #2737900while the other victim is also an American of Dominican origin, Ofinis Hernández Placencia, 34, who was a passenger.

The plane crash was close to the Gregorio Luperón Airport, where the private license plate plane was scheduled to land. N210DE routed according to the Flightware flight tracking application, departing at 12:44 pm from OPA-LOCKA Executive Airport (MIAMI, FL) with arrival at 5:15 pm at Gregorio Luperón Airport in Puerto Plata.

A source from Rescate Ámbar informed Free Journalwho, when participating in the rescue process, was found dead outside the plane at pilotMeanwhile he passenger he was still alive, but died later while receiving emergency care at a medical center in Puerto Plata.

A commission from the Civil Aeronautics Institute is expected to initiate investigations to determine the real causes of the fatal plane crash.