plane forced to emergency landing

A snake emerges from the hatbox and the plane is forced to make an emergency landing. It happened last week on a scheduled flight by Air Asia to Tawau from Kuala Lumpur which, however, had to change course and land in a rush after the discovery of a snake on board. “An exceptional accident,” the Malaysian company called it.

The fact is that the commander decided to land in the city of Kuching, 900 km west of Tawau, to have the plane disinfected. And the passengers boarded another flight to reach their destination. Meanwhile, a video in which the snake crawls under the lights of the plane has gone viral on social networks.

An AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau was forced to change course after a snake was seen on board. To avert any untoward incidents involving passengers and crew, the flight was diverted to Kuching. Here, the reptile is seen moving very slowly behind a translucent panel. pic.twitter.com/dAhCFAlppE – TheVibes.com (@thevibesnews) February 11, 2022





Last updated: Tuesday 15 February 2022, 10:01 pm







