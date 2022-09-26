News

Plane from the AICM leaves the runway upon landing in Panama

An airline plane Copa Airlines from Mexico City He left the runway on Sunday night during his landing at the international airport of the Panamanian capital, without causing injuries, the company reported.

The Boeing 737-800 NG had left the Benito Juáerez airport at 5:26 in the afternoon, Mexico time. The device, which did not appear to be damaged, activated slides to lower passengers.

The accident occurred at a time when a heavy downpour was falling on City of Panama.

“Our priority is the well-being of the passengers and crew on board the flight, so we will provide them with the necessary assistance,” the Panamanian company said in a statement posted on its Twitter account.

He did not specify the number of passengers on the plane.

