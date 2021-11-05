Plane out of control, paratroopers are on its route: terrifying – Libero Quotidiano





There were moments of terror even in the skies of Mossel Bay, in South Africa. As this testifies chilling video who is making the rounds of social media, a group of paratroopers he risked being overwhelmed by the private plane from which they had just launched about 16 thousand feet. At a certain point, in fact, the aircraft is as if out of control. From the images you can see that it begins to rotate on itself and fall, thus risking crashing into the paratroopers in flight.

According to local newspapers quoted by Corriere della Sera, the pilot eventually managed to regain control of the plane and then landed as planned in complete safety.

No consequences for the group of paratroopers, apart from the great scare. We can bet that only the most daring of them will still launch themselves from a flying plane.





Just a month ago in Russia, 16 people I’m death in a plane crash. The aircraft, an L-410, carrying 22 paratroopers crashed near the town of Menzelinsk, in the Tatarstan region. Six people were pulled alive from the wreck by firefighters but their conditions were immediately very serious. Two of them were transferred to a clinic in Menzelinsk, while another four were moved to Naberezhnye Chelny. For everyone else there was nothing to do.



