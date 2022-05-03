Plane slides on a runway at the Luis Muñoz Marín airport after suffering a malfunction

A company plane Air Cargo Carriers slid this morning on runway 8-26 of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport after suffering a malfunction with its landing gear, reported Aerostar Airport Holdings, the company that manages the facilities.

The emergency landing occurred around 10:50 am on Tuesday, but was not reported until after 1:30 pm No one was injured.

The president of Aerostar Puerto Rico, Jorge Hernández, indicated that the security protocols were activated immediately upon learning of the situation, so the emergency was dealt with and operations at the airport continued normally.

According to Hernández, the Short model aircraft experienced a landing gear failure, which caused the body of the aircraft to slide on runway 8-26, in what is known as “Belly Landing”.

Runway 8-26 remains closed while the aircraft is removed from the site and the inspection is completed.

“Aerostar Puerto Rico has a first-rate security team to attend to emergency situations, such as the one that occurred today. The immediate and successful activation of the firefighters is a sign of their good preparation and their commitment to the protection of travelers, airport personnel and airport facilities,” Hernández said in written statements.