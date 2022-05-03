Plane slides on a runway at the Luis Muñoz Marín airport after suffering a malfunction

A company plane Air Cargo Carriers slid this morning on runway 8-26 of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport after suffering a malfunction with its landing gear, reported Aerostar Airport Holdings, the company that manages the facilities.
The emergency landing occurred around 10:50 am on Tuesday, but was not reported until after 1:30 pm No one was injured.
The president of Aerostar Puerto Rico, Jorge Hernández, indicated that the security protocols were activated immediately upon learning of the situation, so the emergency was dealt with and operations at the airport continued normally.
According to Hernández, the Short model aircraft experienced a landing gear failure, which caused the body of the aircraft to slide on runway 8-26, in what is known as “Belly Landing”.
Runway 8-26 remains closed while the aircraft is removed from the site and the inspection is completed.
“Aerostar Puerto Rico has a first-rate security team to attend to emergency situations, such as the one that occurred today. The immediate and successful activation of the firefighters is a sign of their good preparation and their commitment to the protection of travelers, airport personnel and airport facilities,” Hernández said in written statements.
The Luis Muñoz Marín airport has been under the operation of Aerostar since 2012, when it was granted a lease.
(David Villafane Ramos)
Since then, the company has made multiple improvements, but has recently been called out for lack of maintenance.
However, Aerostar claimed that the airport is not abandoned, but under construction.
One of the critical areas is the corridor connecting the Customs checkpoint and the Terminal D exit, where there are misplaced ceiling tiles and leaks.
(David Villafane Ramos)
Following criticism, Aerostar installed gypsum board panels and painted the area, which is currently undergoing renovations.
Another of the main challenges of the facility is cleanliness, particularly in bathrooms and common areas.
(David Villafan)
Aerostar changed its maintenance company in March because it allegedly fell short of expectations.
Now, the maintenance of the airport is in charge of the company Prime Janitorial and, for Aerostar, the change has been evident.
In addition to cleanliness, passengers have also reported a poor commercial offer at the airport, particularly during the nights and early mornings.
The biggest challenge is faced by food and beverage outlets, which are operated by Airport Shoppes.
Airport Shoppes has an exclusivity contract until 2041, which was inherited by Aerostar.
Aerostar is expected to invest $250 million over five years to improve the airport's infrastructure.
Among the most important works is the remodeling of Terminal D, which is expected to reopen in August 2022.