Plane to Sicily or Puglia at Christmas? It costs as much as going to Hawaii: the protest on the expensive tickets of A southerner in Milan is back

With the holidays just around the corner, there are many students, workers and off-site families who dream of returning to the South to spend Christmas with their loved ones. In times of Covid, however, planning holidays well in advance is not always possible. Even more so if for the whole holiday period the prices of tickets, especially airplanes, from Milan and other northern cities are already skyrocketing. “Here we go again – says Stefano Maiolica, alias ‘unterroneamilano’, who has raised the question of expensive tickets for which he has been fighting for some time on social networks -. The years pass, the airlines fail, the promises of politicians are not lacking, it has arrived a global pandemic, but things are getting worse for us away from home “.

Are trains and planes too expensive? At Christmas the “southerners in Milan” return home by collective bus 03 December 2019





A criticality that, according to the testimonies collected by Maiolica, mainly affects returns to Calabria, Puglia and Sicily. For example, “you could spend up to 412 euros per person if you wanted to reach Palermo on December 22nd, starting from Milan with the brand new airline Ita – underlines the blogger from Salerno -, almost 540 euros if you always wanted to arrive in Catania on the 22nd. December and return to Florence on January 3 with Vueling or € 452 for a return Bergamo-Crotone with Ryanair from December 23 to January 9 “. “Figures that a normal person would think of spending to go to New York, Copenhagen or Hawaii – underlines unterroneamilano -. I know that many will be tired of hearing the same complaint every year, but after receiving hundreds of messages full of discouragement. and probable renunciations to take the holidays, I got involved this time too “.

The Terrone in Milan meets the mayor Sala: “The package from below and the difficulties of us out of office” January 18, 2020





A protest that Maiolica would like to bring from the web to the street, re-proposing the adventure of the free bus trip, along the lines of the AttraversaTam of two years ago, which had brought home 87 out-of-home locations, and which would have repeated even at Easter 2020 if not the pandemic had come. To carry out a more ambitious and selective project, this year it also launched an appeal on social networks, which in a few hours obtained the support of some brands willing to finance it: “I would like to fill at least 2 buses that will depart from Milan and will touch cities like Bologna. , Naples, Lecce, Cosenza and Catania – says Maiolica -. I will give priority to single workers or with families who cannot afford to anticipate the trip, saving something, as in the case of university students “. And to sponsor everything on its social channels, Maiolica has taken up the Sicilian advertising campaign ‘West of Sicily’ which compared a dream beach in Western Sicily to the Caribbean or the city of Palermo in Tenerife: “I took up the same scheme of the strategy of marketing, because he is convinced that the best form of promotion in the South must start from infrastructures “, concludes the blogger.