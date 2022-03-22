Plane with 132 people on board crashes in southern China | The World | D.W.

A China Eastern Airlines company plane crashed this Monday (03.21.2022) in southwestern China, according to reports released by the state channel CCTV. On board the aircraft, a Boeing 737-800 that was traveling between the cities of Kunming and Canton, were traveling 132 people, 123 passengers and 9 crew members.

The machine fell to the ground in a rural area near the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region and “started a fire” on the mountain, CCTV said, adding that rescue teams were sent to the scene to search for survivors. Flight MU5735, which had taken off at 1:15 p.m. local time (5:15 GMT), was supposed to last one hour and forty minutes.

For reasons that are still unknown, the plane “had an accident,” according to the Chinese press. The damaged device was almost seven years old. The security of the aviation industry in China is very high, among the best in the world, with few incidents in recent years. The last fatal accident occurred in 2010, when an Embraer E-190 crashed during landing, leaving 44 dead among 96 passengers.

sharp decline

According to data from the FlightRadar24 flight tracking portal, the aircraft was flying at 2:19 p.m. local time (06:19 GMT) at an altitude of 29,100 feet (8,870 meters) when, about 55 kilometers west of the town of Wuzhou, it began to descend. It was 45 minutes before the scheduled landing time.

The last point of contact of the flight, according to the aforementioned portal, was about 25 kilometers southwest of Wuzhou, at an altitude of 3,225 feet (989 meters), at 2:22 p.m. local time (06:22 GMT), which would mean that in just three minutes the apparatus descended almost 8,000 meters.

DZC (AFP, EFE, Reuters)