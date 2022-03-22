Plane with 132 people on board crashes in southern China | The World | D.W.

A China Eastern Airlines company plane crashed this Monday (03.21.2022) in southwestern China, according to reports released by the state channel CCTV. On board the aircraft, a Boeing 737-800 that was traveling between the cities of Kunming and Canton, were traveling 132 people, 123 passengers and 9 crew members.
The machine fell to the ground in a rural area near the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region and “started a fire” on the mountain, CCTV said, adding that rescue teams were sent to the scene to search for survivors. Flight MU5735, which had taken off at 1:15 p.m. local time (5:15 GMT), was supposed to last one hour and forty minutes.
For reasons that are still unknown, the plane “had an accident,” according to the Chinese press. The damaged device was almost seven years old. The security of the aviation industry in China is very high, among the best in the world, with few incidents in recent years. The last fatal accident occurred in 2010, when an Embraer E-190 crashed during landing, leaving 44 dead among 96 passengers.
According to data from the FlightRadar24 flight tracking portal, the aircraft was flying at 2:19 p.m. local time (06:19 GMT) at an altitude of 29,100 feet (8,870 meters) when, about 55 kilometers west of the town of Wuzhou, it began to descend. It was 45 minutes before the scheduled landing time.
The last point of contact of the flight, according to the aforementioned portal, was about 25 kilometers southwest of Wuzhou, at an altitude of 3,225 feet (989 meters), at 2:22 p.m. local time (06:22 GMT), which would mean that in just three minutes the apparatus descended almost 8,000 meters.
DZC (AFP, EFE, Reuters)
China Airlines does not fly high
In 2016, around 3.7 billion passengers traveled. Those who chose a Chinese airline were the most at risk. The airline is ranked 60th in the ranking of the German institute JACDEC.
High risk in Indonesia
The third worst airline according to JACDEC is Garuda Indonesia, which obtained 0.770 points, therefore it is not recommended to travel on it. Since 1950, the year it was founded, the airline has reported 47 accidents. In 22 of them the total number of victims was 583.
Is it a ranking without balance?
The JACDEC ranking was harshly criticized as it does not distinguish between technical errors, human errors, or whether terrorism was the cause of the accident. 10% of accidents are attributed to terrorism. Simon Ashley Bennett, an aviation security expert at the University of Leicester, explains that a terrorist attack on an aircraft is unlikely as…
Bad weather
…such as bad weather causing an accident. According to the latest data, 10% of accidents are caused by snow, ice, fog and storms. Lightning is not as dangerous as many believe. A more likely cause of accident is…
the technical error
Aircraft today have very modern technology. 20% of accidents are due to technical defects, says expert Bennett. However, the biggest cause of accidents is…
The human factor
Pilots are the greatest risk factor, causing more than half of accidents. The interaction between technology and human beings is very complex, consequently errors occur, and the pilot is responsible if something goes wrong.
A teacher in the air
In 2009, the landing in the Hudson River by pilot Chesley Sullenberger demonstrates that the skills of human pilots are not an obstacle to modern aviation. This event was one of three water landings, and there were no casualties. All 155 passengers survived.
It can be fixed?
Although it seems strange, an airline gets a better score after having repaired a plane that has had an accident without victims. Many experts question whether it is safe to travel on that plane or not.
More ambiguities
Another criticism of the ranking is: when one airline buys from another, their points are reset to zero. The Lauda airline, in 1991, recorded an accident in which there were 200 victims (photo). This accident did not affect the Australian airline after it bought Lauda in 2004. Also new airlines start with zero points.
And the winner is…
Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific was the safest airline in 2016. In second and third place are Air New Zealand and China’s Haunan Air. The German airline, Lufthansa, is in twelfth place. 2016 was the year with the lowest number of accidents in aviation history.
Safe but also scary
Last year, JACDEC recorded 321 plane crash victims. However, the “Aviation Safety Network” recorded four more deaths as it uses another counting method. The worst accident was that of the Bolivian airline LaMia, the plane crashed near Medellín. There were 71 victims, including soccer players from the Brazilian league AF Chapecoense. Author: Insa Wrede.