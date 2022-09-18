Planes and helicopters expected at Creel Airport – Second by Second – News from a new Generation – Caleb Ordoñez

The Barrancas del Cobre Airport located in Creel, municipality of Bocoyna, which will start operations during the first quarter of 2023, has seven letters of intent to operate from Chihuahuan companies, with a joint fleet of 35 fixed-wing aircraft and five helicopters.

The Secretary of Innovation and Economic Development of the State of Chihuahua, Angélica Granados Trespalacios reported that the airport infrastructure is one hundred percent complete and only a series of procedures and permits with the Federal Civil Aviation Agency and other instances remain to be completed, so which is projected to start operations during the first three months of next year.

He stressed that this airport generates multiple expectations of tourist and commercial development for the mountain region.

According to a document from the Barrancas del Cobre Airport provided on the SIDE portal by the Airport Services Administrator, as of April 30, 2022, companies interested in operating in this terminal have Cessna 402B light aircraft with a capacity of 6 to 10 passengers, Falcon 900 (12 to 14 passengers) King Air 350 (10 to 14 passengers) and Cessna Gran Caravan 208B (10 to 14 passengers).

However, it is specified that Embraer -190 106-passenger aircraft and their variants such as those operated by Aeroméxico are also expected to be received at the airport once national international flights are authorized with their respective user capacity; Embraer-145, 170, 175 from 50 to 80 Aeroméxico Connect users; ATR-42-60 with 42 passengers and the ATR 72-60 with 70 Aeromar and TAR users, among others.

This project in charge of the Government of the State of Chihuahua is carried out with the support of resources allocated for 858 million pesos between 2010-2021, of which, 489 thousand million pesos, 57% were

federal and 369 million pesos (43%) state.

In data from the Airport’s technical sheet, it is indicated that it has an asphalt runway with a dimension of 2,520 meters by 30 meters of taxiways.

It also has three dimensions of taxiways; to say, Shooting A: 244 mx 26 m; Filming B: 122 m x 26 m Filming C: 244 m x 26 m.

Among the services, the landing and take-off runway (10 – 28) with a length of 2,520 meters and a width of 30 meters is mentioned; the embarkation and disembarkation of passengers and luggage.

It will have a flight information service: AFIS. Fire rescue and extinction; an aviation fuel station with a capacity of 10,000 gallons of jet fuel and 10,000 gallons of jet gas.

It will have visual aids such as horizontal and vertical signage, lighting, Papi`s, 3 wind cones, Platform: commercial 02 positions, and general aviation 09 positions; air navigation radio aids: CVOR/DME; security and surveillance: screening of passengers and their hand luggage, screening of checked baggage, video camera system and closed circuit.

It has parking lots: public, ground transportation services to the public, airport authorities and staff, and the federal authorities building, as well as two hangars for aircraft storage and/or an aeronautical workshop, and treatment plants: residual and blue water, among others. .

He points out that the type of operations carried out are commercial and general from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The main destinations that will be promoted in the first stage are: Los Mochis, Sinaloa; Chihuahua, Mexico City and Los Cabos, Baja California Sur.

A range of national airport connectivity is visualized with locations such as Monterrey, Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara and Cancun, as well as internationally in places such as Houston, Dallas, Albuquerque, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Francisco and Denver.