Planes, trains, bills, flights: this is the high price of war

Prices higher than the summer of Italians and across the board: from planes to ferries, from trains to bills, the leitmotiv is always the same. In this case, however, Covid is no longer involved but are the direct consequences of the conflict in Ukraine that is bringing many sectors to their knees with “cascading” effects on others that, apparently, are not connected. Instead Yes. Let’s see where the price increases, up to now, are more striking and where the price for the summer months has already literally risen.

What happens with the flights

If the Major Islands, Sardinia and Sicily, are already at the top of the most popular destinations, booking early this year will not allow who knows what savings, on the contrary: the increases are already record, with the flights between Milan and Olbia on del 60% compared to 2019 where there are the highest deviations but the price has also increased compared to last year and two years ago. Indeed, some tickets they can cost up to 920 euros only in June for non-residents. As he writes The messenger, the average increase for those who choose to fly with the new national flag companion, Ita, will be 36.4% more It is worse with the so-called low cost ones that will have increases on tickets of 55% more (Volotea) with peaks up to 64%. The alarm was also raised on Codacons that warns: this summer, 10 days of vacation will cost an average of 15% more.

What happens with the ferries

Always the islands in the crosshairs, even the smaller ones, however: the denunciation of Assotir (Association of Trucking Companies) asked the government “ to open a monitoring phase on the freight rates of ferrieswith specific reference to the period September 2021-April 2022 “. According to the price lists of the major competitors in the sector, Assotir has certified “ an average rate increase of around 30%, with peaks reaching 46% “. An increase considered” exorbitant “for the Secretary General, Claudio Donati, who” it is absolutely not justifiable “finding only the excuse of the expensive petrol which, especially in this period, is at a controlled price. Compared to last year, for a Civitavecchia – Olbia, at least 100 euros will be spent with the same package of 2021. Similar speech for the Genoa -Olbia, with costs soaring up to 821 euros instead of a price not exceeding 710 euros last year.

What happens with the bills

As we saw in Giornale.it, the last few months have caused a problem that we had been carrying around with us since last year: everything has increased, from light to the gas with variable increases based on the months. Then came the squeeze on radiators and air conditioners with new rules for offices to try to save and calm the final price on bills.