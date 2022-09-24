The influence of immersive worlds continues to grow. An association will ensure that they do not give in to the dictatorship of like or other through social networks. Planet geek – France has a Metaverse Observatory

Qwe have in common the interpreter of Spiderman Tom Holland, Franco-American actor Timothée Chalamet, singer Selena Gomez or American actresses Ariana Grande and Millie Bobby Brown? All these personalities have expressed, at one time or another, their disappointment with social networks, regretting, it depends, the dictatorship of the like, the attack on mental health or the polarization accentuated by these platforms. A defiance to follow with all the more attention as the rise of the metaverse looms. Quesaco? “It is a virtual world, immersive (you are an actor in your experience), persistent (this world continues to evolve with or without you) and social (your experience is enriched by the interactions between the people present”, explains Philippe Casso…

This article is for subscribers only

I subscribe

Already subscribed? I identify myself

Section edited by Guillaume Grallet

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP – ANGELA WEISS/AFP – ANGELA WEISS/AFP – Ramales Felipe/Splash News/ABACA – zz/Pluto/STAR MAX/IPx/AP/SIPA