“Planet killer”: this photo of Kylie Jenner provokes outrage

The youngest sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie, posted a photo of two private jets ready to take off on her Instagram account on July 15. A sign of “I don’t care” about the climate emergency, according to Internet users.

Kylie Jenner, like the other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, is never the last to make the buzz on social networks. But since July 15, the last-born of the sisters has drawn the wrath of environmental activists. She posted, on Instagram, a photo of her and her companion, rapper Travis Scott, on the tarmac of an airport, surrounded by two private jets. The description of the photo reads: “Do you want to take mine or yours?” While some of her followers were delighted with this shot, especially because the 24-year-old billionaire rarely appears on her Instagram account on the arm of the father of her two children, others were immediately indignant. This is reported by Grazia magazine.

Kylie Jenner has been named “planet killer” or “queen of pollution” in the comments of her post. Other Internet users wanted to teach him a lesson in a more humorous way by writing comments like: “Your greenhouse gas emissions or mine?”

Disconnected from reality

For still others, the pill definitely does not go away. “Why should I limit my meat consumption and use cardboard straws when 1% of the population emit tons of CO2 just for a day trip to Palm Springs ?” wrote an Instagram user the day after the post. His comment received more than 25,000 responses in less than two days.

With this photo, Kylie Jenner simply showed her disconnection with American reality. Gasoline prices are currently skyrocketing in the United States due to the war in Ukraine, and heat waves are affecting many parts of the world, including California, where she lives. However, the youngest billionaire seems unaware of theclimate emergency who is watching us.

