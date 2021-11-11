Planet Manga announces Cruella – Black, White and Red – MangaForever.net

Cruella – Black, White and Red (Cruella – Black, White, and Red) and the according to Planet Manga ad the week after Star Wars Rebels.

The single volume, by the author Hachi Ishie and inspired by the movie Disney with Emma Stone, will come out at January 2022.

The details of the edition will be available on number 363 of the catalog Preview:

SECOND ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE WEEK! In January Cruella, one of the most exquisitely arrogant, self-centered and fashionable characters ever conceived, will arrive in your libraries revisited in a manga version, in a single volume. Would you like to know more? Wait Preview 363!

The manga is presented as follows:

You can’t become a legend just by being pretty.

Set during the punk rock revolution in 1970s London, Cruella follows the story of a young scammer named Estella, an intelligent and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her creations.

He befriends a couple of young thieves who appreciate his penchant for meanness and together manage to build a life on the streets of London.

One day, Estella’s talent for fashion catches the eye of Baroness von Hellman, an incredibly chic and terribly refined fashion legend, played by two-time Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson (Howard House, Sense and Sensibility).

But their relationship sets in motion a series of events and revelations that lead Estella to embrace her evil side and become the bursting, hip and vengeful Cruella.