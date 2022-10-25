‘Planet Sex’: a documentary with Cara Delevingne

Gone are (judging by the latest images -such as the one at the top of these lines-) the bad days for Cara Delevingne and information about suspected mental health problems. Be that as it may, go to events with your charisma to the max and a documentary about sex fresh out of the oven: Planet Sex.

In this documentary series for Hulu and BBC which will be released on November 16 in the United Kingdom and has already been sold to 92 countries, the actress and model is exploring the ins and outs of sexuality and gender of people around the world in each episode -six in total for this first season-, asking each one a different question with answers from different protagonists… including her through her personal experiences!

Cara Delevingne, who brings a lot to the series in her aspect LGBTIQ+ activist, He presented it this past October 18 at the Mipcom television fairin the city of Cannes, where those attending the Palais des Festivals auditorium were also able to enjoy the first 10 minutes of this highly anticipated Freemantle productionfrom the hand of BBC Three and Huluand in which the model also acts as executive producer.

What will we find in Planet Sex?

In the six episodes of the first season of Planet Sex Six questions will be answered: the female sexuality, beauty, sexual orientation, gender, pornography and monogamy.

;

From there, the way to reach the public will be trying to be close, with a concept through which people can see themselves represented with themselves or with their environmentwith personal experiences of others with which they will be able to connect. That is at least the idea that Cara Delevingne has dropped about what awaits us all, whether we are of the sexual conditions that we are.

The actress, who assured in the presentation to be ‘queer’ after declaring before pansexual, bisexual and lesbianyou have defined the series as a “personal journey” that “I needed to embark on” because, she pointed out, “I wanted to explore, I have always been curious about what happens in the world, but I did not think that this would allow me to look inside myself, which is what has happened. It opened my eyes a lot”.

And of all that we can see, he has especially highlighted the episodes on pornography and female sexuality, especially the first, due to “the terrifying effects” they have on the youth of the girls who are involved in this world. Though everyone will have their crumb offering a very extensive range of information on these topicsdifferent, as she herself has defined it after filming.

different versions

Waiting to know what will come to Spain, Simon Andreaeone of those responsible behind Fremantle, advanced that there are two different versionsone for Hulu (for the North American market) and one for the BBC (for the British market), more open and explicit. “They are slightly different. (…) At the BBC they have gone for more, I’m not sure that ‘hardcore’ is the right word, but a more explicit version to show”, while in the North American country they wanted to avoid the “classic Hollywood stance because you don’t want to offend anyone” arriving, yes, to real conclusions about sexual orientation.

Be that as it may, the series will explore these themes “through laboratories, different cultures, different individuals, their own mind and body,” said Andreae, who remarked that “sexual orientation ends when you are born”.

Waiting to hear about your personal experiences and all those other experiences that have opened your eyes around a topic like this, which gives so much to talk about and which is still very current, also of course in Spain, between laws and rights, we can continue enjoying Cara Delevingne in her latest works in Only murders in the building or very soon, too, in Tell it Like a Woman. Different facets and different proposals that will not leave anyone indifferent.

ALSO: Kate Hudson and other surprises of ‘Daggers in the back 2’