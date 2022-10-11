Entertainment

‘Planet Sex’, the new Cara Delevingne docuseries that will be promoted in Cannes

USA.- The last work of Cara Delevingne is a docuseries call Planet Sex. The famous 30-year-old is producing the series that is based on human sexuality for the BBC and Huluthis one will be at Mipcom, which is an annual entertainment trade show in CannesFrance, the following week.

