‘Planet Sex’, the new Cara Delevingne docuseries that will be promoted in Cannes

USA.- The last work of Cara Delevingne is a docuseries call Planet Sex. The famous 30-year-old is producing the series that is based on human sexuality for the BBC and Huluthis one will be at Mipcom, which is an annual entertainment trade show in CannesFrance, the following week.

The show will show Cara visiting communities that view gender and sexuality in different ways and will also share some of her experiences. It should be noted that this also goes well with the model’s public persona since she wore a “peg the Patriarchy” shirt to last year’s Met Gala, and she has said that she identifies as pansexual.

Growing up as a queer girl was isolated and hard to navigate at times,” she told the Sunday Times. “My sisters went out of their way to be there for me, but it was something I had to go through to really know who I was. I soon realized that it could not be the same, we all have different paths”.

Cara has been an icon LGBT for a few years and has had very public relationships, one of them was with actress Ashley Benson. However, since recently he has shown some worrying behavior. She didn’t show up for the launch of her Cara Loves Karl collection at New York Fashion Week on September 13, and days before she was seen wandering around in socks after boarding a Jay-Z private plane and then leaving on her way. abrupt. Her friends, including Margot Robbie, were caught leaving her house in great distress.

A source told Page Six that they suspect he might have a drug abuse problem and plan to have an intervention for him.

The motto of Planet Sex states the following: “In this immersive journey, she puts her mind and body on the line in search of answers about human sexuality, its joys, mysteries and its ever-changing nature. In each episode, she shares her own personal experiences with her. Uniquely unfiltered and authentic, there is no limit to how far Cara is willing to go to explore what makes us all human.” This program will consist of six parts and the premiere date has not yet been announced.

