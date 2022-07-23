Planeta series: the five best premieres of the week

The First Lady

Starring Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson, the series created by Aaron Cooley portrays the White House experiences of Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt. The stories include marital arguments and power struggles. The protagonists are accompanied by a cast that includes Kiefer Sutherland, Aaron Eckhart, Dakota Fanning, Regina Taylor, Lily Rabe, Jayme Lawson, among other figures.

Premiere: Monday 18 by Paramount +.

Better Call Saul

The first part of the sixth and final season arrives, which tells the life of one of the most unscrupulous lawyers in the world. Jimmy McGill is already Saul Goodman, but it remains to be seen what pushed him definitively into the abyss. It will also be revealed what happened to Saul after breaking bad, when he slipped away under a false identity after the fall of Heissenberg. This farewell will have thirteen chapters, instead of the usual ten. For those who are anxious, it is worth anticipating that the remaining six will come to light between July 12 and August 1.

Available on Netflix, from April 19.

The Flight Attendant (S2)

The second part of this series arrives that has Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory) as the protagonist. It is a story that handles a cocktail of genres, but gives greater prominence to black comedy. This time Cassie collaborates with the CIA after a year sober. New characters will appear, many international locations and new challenges in a life that never quite settles down.

From Thursday 22, by HBO Max.

Better days

This story focuses on Dr. Laforet, a psychologist who will try to treat four special cases with something in common: they are unknown people who lost their partner and are left alone with their children. The unconventional methods and the different personalities of a diverse group are the triggers of this Spanish series that will have among its fans those who love personal stories.

Available April 22 on Paramount+.

Barry (T3)

Here comes the third part of the unique story of a depressed hit man who, while doing a job in Los Angeles, discovers that he would like to start a new life as an actor. Bill Hader demonstrated the wide acting range that he has and the cost of him as a writer. Three years after the end of the second installment, he will try to conquer the public and critics again as he did in the other two. Unmissable is the contribution of Henry Winkler as the drama teacher who inspired Barry to change his life.

From Sunday the 24th on HBO Max.