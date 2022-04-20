Plank diet: what it is and how it works, 5 kg in a few days

Summer is approaching and with the heat, the beautiful days, the sun and the sea, the dreaded swimsuit test is back. That’s why, so many start experimenting with the Plank Diet. But what is it specifically and how does it work?

Can anyone follow it and for how long can they stick to the Plank Diet?

What Is The Famous Plank Diet, Does It Really Work? How long to follow it?

As the beautiful and hot summer season approaches, everyone, more or less, “worries” about their own ideal weight. Some are starting to follow DIY diets just in view of the summer. It must be said that in any case, the best choice for one’s health is always to rely on the expert hands of a professional, who guides the patient towards a progressive and safe weight loss, without running into contraindications.

Having made this necessary premise, many, although it is advisable to contact a professional, follow the Plank diet but what is it? It is a diet that promises, according to its proponents, to be able to make people lose 9 kg in 15 days.

Plank diet, promises to lose 9 pounds in two weeks

The Plank it includes three meals and therefore the absence of snacks, it is a particularly strict diet that must be followed for two weeks. The foods to be consumed are for the majority eggs, fish, meat and in general low-calorie and high-protein foods. Banned carbonated drinks, alcohol and sugar. The coffee instead it can be consumed. Necessary and essential to stay hydrated and consume two liters of water a day.

After the diet, the supporters of the Plank believe that no maintenance is necessary, in fact there are those who assure that for the following years the lost kilos will not be regained. But be careful, as reiterated it is always good to contact a doctorbecause there are those who argue that a diet like that of Plank if prolonged over time could be fatiguing kidneys and liver.