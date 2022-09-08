Planning your evening skincare routine can transform your skin, and a dermatologist says so

Applying your skincare products according to a precise schedule would allow you to obtain better results and limit the risk of skin irritation. We tell you everything about Skin Cycling.

American dermatologist Whitney Bowe recently posted a series of videos on her TikTok account with the hashtag #skincycling — which now has over 57.9 million views. This evening skincare routine planning technique, developed by the healthcare professional, is based on a cyclical organization. According to her, this would help solve many skin problems such as acne, rosacea, eczema or even spots. We explain to you.

Skin Cycling, the skincare plan created by a dermatologist

According to Whitney Bowe, balance the use of resurfacing and cell renewal accelerating active ingredients and products, often used in the evening, with breaks allowing the epidermis to regeneratewould allow to obtain the best results on the quality of the skin.

Concretely, she recommends organizing your pre-bedtime facial care routine as follows:

1st evening (treatment): make-up removal/cleansing, chemical exfoliation, hydration

2nd evening (treatment): make-up removal/cleansing, retinol or retinoid, hydration

3rd evening (rest and repair): make-up removal/cleansing, hyaluronic acid, hydration

4th evening (rest and repair): make-up removal/cleansing, hyaluronic acid, hydration

And the fifth night? It’s easy: we go back to square one, that is to say the exfoliation, and we continue to follow the schedule for the following days.

According to the dermatologist, the first effects on the radiance of the complexion would be visible from the eighth evening, or after completing two cycles of his Skin Cycling method. The skin should also feel softer and smoother to the touch. For a result on fine lines and pigment spots, however, it would be necessary to wait two months.

Which Skin Cycling cycle for my skin type?

Not all skin types have the same needs or the same sensitivity, the one who shares her advice with more than 850,000 subscribers on the Chinese social network has declined its basic routine to respond to different issues : acne sufferers can spend just one evening dedicated to hydrating and repairing the epidermis, while those affected by rosacea see the cycle pass from four to five evenings, and benefit from an additional “rest” day. Pretty simple, isn’t it?

Please note if you are just getting started: do not forget to apply sunscreen in the morning, after your usual skincare routine, as the use of exfoliating acids and retinol can make the skin more sensitive to UV rays, and whatever the weather.



Is washing your face in the morning necessary?

Front page image photo credit: Polina Kovaleva on Pexels