Plans for your “dark” wedding

Plans for Megan Fox’s wedding to Machine Gun Kelly are already underway.

After the couple got engaged earlier this year in Puerto Rico and drank each other’s blood to celebrate, today the Gothic ceremony is already being organized, which could even take place next year.

However, neither Megan Fox nor Machine Gun Kelly are in a hurry to carry out the ceremony.

What is known about the wedding of the star couple?

“Megan and MGK are not in a big rush to get married, but they have started to look at the planning process. They would love to get married next year if they can finalize all the details by then, but they don’t have a firm timetable,” an exclusive source close to E! News.

In addition, he added that the event in question will be “very much theirs” and that they both “want a dark and extravagant wedding, since neither of them are the traditional type of people. Megan has even thought about wearing a colored or even black dress.”

Also, the source commented that their children will participate in the wedding ceremony in a special way. We remind you that Megan Fox has three children: Noah (9), Bodhi (8) and Journey (5) with her ex Brian Austin Green. While Machine Gun Kelly has a 12-year-old daughter with Emma Cannon.

How is the relationship between the future bride and groom?

Also, even though Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly aren’t in a hurry to celebrate their wedding, that doesn’t mean the bond between them has weakened.

If not, according to the source, they are getting stronger and actually have a solid relationship. He also commented that they understand each other, have quite similar interests, and are very much in love.