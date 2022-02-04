Plants we want to talk about?

After the presentation of the new Real Madrid stadium we admire, all together, what happens in Philadelphia

Recently the whole world was able to admire the video of the new stadium that will be made, to the sound of a nutshell, in Madrid on the Real side. The answer to the whole world, one might say. A stadium with several layers of grass, natural, which are brought under the one used for the single event, or for a couple of events at the same time. And which, in the floors below, are irrigated and illuminated with ultraviolet rays. And so far, being the club that has won the largest number of international competitions and that competed for this scepter, until a few years ago, with Milan, nothing to say.

Implants in the USA? Eight events in eight days, in the same place, with a huge number of workers

The brightest example now comes from the City of Fraternal Love. Yeah, Philadelphia. That of Rocky Balboa, so to speak. That of the staircase where all the tourists have been immortalized as he was able to do, in front of the camera, Sylvester Stallone.

The Wells Fargo Center is the home of the Philadelphia Seventy-Sixers (76ers) team, has been able to host eight events, sporting and non-sporting, as Coach Peterson would say, in the last eight days. Mind-boggling figures and solutions, with a stratospheric induction.

First an NBA game, and so far we are normal. A concert, the second day, and a second match of the highest professional league of the wedge ball.

Then on the fourth day the lacrosse. Which, unlike the assonance of the name, is not about motorcycles. It is a North American sport that originates from an ancient game of the Amerindians of the fifteenth century called Baggataway. Games used to last for days and hundreds of players were busy, being a tool for resolving disputes between tribes.

On the fifth day, the Phila facility hosted an Ice Hockey match and on the sixth day it was back to talk about Basketball, this time under the auspices of the NCAA, the university championships. Which in America have an immense following. And again Hockey to finish with the NBA.

Plants we want to talk about? Philadelphia amazes the whole world

Philadelphia amazes the whole world once again after the famous Rocky Balboa series. And it induces every sport and Italian football fan in particular. Are we really sure that Milan needs a new stadium? To run how much money? To allocate them to whom? In front of the video that you will see, you will also erase the residual doubts. Word of commentator.

Plants we want to talk about? Indeed, do we still want to talk about it?