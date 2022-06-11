Plasman Noelia in a beautiful and very flirty illustration

Noelia becomes a beautiful and flirtatious illustration

The successful singer and now an influential businesswoman showed off her silhouette in a different way than usual, and that is Noelia chose to post a beautiful illustration they made of her, showing off her beauty and enormous charms in the same way.

This time he appears carrying a animal print braLike the designs she usually wears in some of her videos, this one is black with details of the same color and the cup is brown.

Noelia’s lower part that for some of her followers on Instagram, they will surely remember Noelicious’s stockings that she tends to wear, who better than her to be her own model.

It may interest you: Ricky Martin with torn shorts reappears practicing trumpet

It is surprising how an illustration made on a computer can highlight both the factions and characteristics of someone, as happened with the singer interpreter of “Candela” and “Tú”.

The pose he is doing is a little ornate towards the back and despite the fact that his characteristic smile does not appear, without a doubt an excellent job was done with this illustration, in the background we find some brown and beige tones that highlight the setting.

At the moment there are no comments, because Noelia opted to block the comment box, letting them just admire this work of art.

Noelia becomes a beautiful illustration | Instagram noeliaofficial



This piece could be part of the new NFT content of Animal Concerts, with whom it will work with its Anml Coin cryptocurrency, a couple of days ago it shared this information and despite not having made any further comments, some speculations indicate that it would be NFT images .

You will surely remember that the businesswoman ventured into the world of digital art by launching and acquiring NFT, and now with the union with Animal Concerts for the Meta world, they will surely begin to launch designs based on the image of Noelia, keeping her flirty and stealing looks the looks.

Only until she has something certain is when the singer shares information through her social networks, something that does not prevent her from publishing surprise content and small samples of what she will offer us later or formally.

Noeila’s growth in the digital world

In addition to offering flirtatious NFTs, the Puerto Rican model and singer has been investing for more than a year in digital platforms, which have gained ground in the world of social networks, and which could undoubtedly replace them in a short time.

Just recently she participated in Apple’s “Code one, code all” from June 6 to 10, where she and her team would participate by attending WWDC22, sharing their experience with their Celebriffy platform and the optimization of their code.

These types of events make your name sound even more in the digital world and the industry; Another of the hypotheses that they have with their union with Animal Concerts is that they perform concerts via digital, since they are the leaders of the Meta Word and also of the NFT’s.