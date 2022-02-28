Plastic compacts and nineties nostalgia: Polly Pocket fever

About how a man, in the 80s, made a toy for his daughter with a compact, a multinational bought the idea and 35 years later someone would be willing to pay up to €8,000 for a toy and even an English designer would base her collection On it. The return of Polly Pocket and her tiny world to go.

There is always some comfort, solace and tranquility in everything that is small, compact, collected, much more so if it takes us back to childhood games. Miniature realities in which we imagine ourselves, almost microscopic, living invented lives, made of plastic and colours.

It was the year 1983 and Chris Wigg, a toymaker by profession and devoted father, and probably with mullet, managed to make an original and fun toy for his daughter. From the search for something that the little girl could carry in her pocket, and everywhere, the first set of Polly Pocket: a make-up box (powder box), probably from his wife, who

it contained a tiny dollhouse made from bits of cardboard and plastic.

What came next is not much of a mystery: one of the most important toy companies of the time, Mattelbought the patent and the rest is history. Polly Pocket would become one of the flagships in the wish list toy of any girl of the time. I include myself: she drove me crazy every time I saw the colorful and tiny compacts in the toy catalogues.

Thousands of different sets, in the form of a bag, a camera, and even a shoe: Polly Pocket rocked it from its tiny pocket worlds.

The 21st century arrived, we all became silly with the little keys, the screens and the colored lights and in 2015, after some disastrous years for any toy that had nothing to do with technology, Polly Pocket ceased to be manufactured.

But friends, everything comes back: the eternal return. In 2017 the English firm truffle shuffle launched a heart-shaped bag that emulated the idolized Polly Pocket compacts down to the details of the inner lining. The bag in question became an object of desire in a few days, and the

waiting list to get hold of it, even before going on sale, amounted to exorbitant figures.

in 2018 Mimi Wade, a young English designer, presented a jewelry collection that combined the earrings that we stole from the jeweler’s grandmother to dress up as old ladies, with authentic Polly Pocket dolls. The result was so acclaimed that it didn’t take her long to launch a line of clothing inspired by the tiny toy.

It was from 2019 and until today, through a pandemic, that the fever Polly Pocket It crossed the most isolated collecting circles to become a phenomenon in RRSS. Instagram accounts, such as Polly Pocket 80s 90s and Polly’s Tiny Treasures, in which to delight among lots and lots of compacts, custom made figurines, sets, and all kinds of related accessories, Tik Tok users showing immense collections or their latest find in detail. Vinted, Ebay, Wallapop and any second-hand sales platform was flooded with users eager to find the most special Polly Pocket, the most sought-after set, the rarest. Prices skyrocket, reaching up to €8,000 in compacts kept in their packaging

original. Collectors and their stuff…

Until Lena Dunhamdirector, screenwriter and our eternal Hannah in “Girls”, has jumped on the bandwagon of the most famous plastic compact of all time: together with the actress Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”) is working on a film that narrates the adventures of the minuscule

doll and her little world. It is not difficult to spin a growing trend, in various fields, that takes us back to the toys of our childhood. Without going any further, we also have Greta Gerwig directing Margot Robbie in a movie about Barbie.

Lena Dunham

And it is that the longing for the Generation Y for his most childhood memories he floods everything: RRSS, cinema and also fashion. Pastel colors, naive prints, baby collars, yokes and embroideries that have one of the greatest exponents of it in the SS22 collection of Moschino. Jeremy Scott takes us on a trip to the early 90s with looks worthy of Fran Fine, The Nanny (rescue by HBO Max in April of last year): childish and colorful prints, lots of references to cartoons and very feminine silhouettes.

Those of us who grew up at that time are in luck: nostalgia is here to stay and we are going to wallow in it while we can.