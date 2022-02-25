Plastic surgery “has disfigured my face.” Star of ‘Friends’ with Jennifer Aniston c…

The sweet Monica Geller of the emblematic series ‘Friends’, played by Courteney Cox, is sorry for the plastic surgeries she underwent. With the pressure of not aging in the entertainment industry, which is especially demanding on women, the actress became addicted to cosmetic touch-ups, perhaps to a more extreme degree than Jennifer Aniston, her companion star in the series of the 90s, but not with such luck, since these retouches ended up disfiguring his face.

Cox, 59, has undergone interventions such as: an upper blepharoplasty that consists of cutting skin from the eyelids, he has also surrendered to the miracles of Botox in the upper third and hyaluronic acid in the lips. The actress gradually became addicted to the surgery, and came to place fillers on her face, which practically disfigured her face. With an indisputable beauty, her followers regretted that she resorted to various aesthetic procedures that, instead of lasting her youth, left her unrecognizable. Five years ago, Courteney Cox sported a puffy face with changed features, very different from the sweetness of Jennifer Aniston’s friend in ‘Friends’.

Courteney began injecting facial fillers to try to diminish wrinkles, add more volume and prevent sagging of her skin. However, one day she realized that this was not the way. “I tried to stay ahead of time in a way that had nothing to do with maintenance. I didn’t realize it until one day I was able to take a step back and think, ‘OMG, that doesn’t look like me,’” she said.

In a candid interview with ‘New Beauty’ three years ago, the actress stated that after going through the scalpel “she didn’t seem” herself, and explained the reasons that led her to intervene on her face: “I think it’s a common thing when you get older, especially in Hollywood, but you have to accept aging and that’s something that cost me,” he said.

However, the actress and Instagram influencer, who has 12 million followers, seems to have managed to accept her age. She is about to turn 60 and she says she can’t believe it. “Oh god, it’s so hard to even hear or say, I can’t believe it. There’s nothing wrong with being 60, I just can’t believe it. Time goes so fast. There is no doubt that I am more grounded, I have learned a lot in my life: what to enjoy, what to try to do more and what to let go, ”said Courteney Cox recently, who claims to feel young. “I have a lot of friends in their 30s and I don’t think about it. To me, we’re the same age until I really study it,” the sitcom star said.

Although Jennifer Aniston has also undergone some touch-ups, the interpreter of Rachel Green looks radiant, while Courteney Cox has taken plastic surgery to the extreme. However, after removing the facial fillers, her face returned to a more natural appearance and despite her almost 60 years, she still looks very attractive.