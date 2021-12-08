Plastic, there is life on the giant Pacific island

Yet there is life in the gigantic plastic island In the Pacific, the now known Great Pacific garbage patch, almost as big as a continent. A research team from the US Smithsonian Environmental Research Center in Maryland has documented the presence of communities animals and plants that have colonized this immense expanse of plastic in a capillary way, the extent of which could be close to that of Canada. The authors of the article, published on Nature Communications, have shown with data, images and simulations, the extensive species migration from the coasts to the open sea.

It all started with the 2011 Japanese tsunami

We do not know exactly the size of the Great Pacific garbage patch, but that estimates indicate the entire area covered by the plastic could measure from 700 thousand up to 10 million square kilometers, approximately as much as Canada.

The interest in the study of cohabitation between waste and animals was born immediately after tsunami of Japan of 11 March 2011, after the accident at the nuclear power plant in Fukushima. Following the event, tons of debris produced by the disaster were released into the sea. Nearly 300 species moved in the open sea ferried by these materials and built their new home here.

Analyze the plastic island

Based on these results, today the group, led by the researcher Linsey Haram, together with the oceanographers of the non-profit Ocean Voyages Institute and the University of Hawaii at Mänoa, identified the points where to study the interaction ofecosystem with plastic. Scientists have taken and collected more than 100 tons of waste in the North Pacific subtropical vortex, a circular ocean current located between the equator and the northern part of the Pacific.

In this area the current causes particular movements of the plastic materials which tend to accumulate in blocks. The authors examined the pieces in diameter more than 5 centimeters, therefore not microplastics, which are also very widespread in the oceans.

Neopelagic communities on the island of plastic

The novelty is thewide frequency of species that generally inhabit coastal areas: 90% of the samples analyzed were colonized by animals and plants. It goes from anemones to marine microorganisms, from crabs to molluscs welcomed by the new oceanic habitat. Scientists have referred to these communities as “Neopelagic”, where neo stands for new and pelagic – from the Greek pèlagos, or “open sea” – refers to the fact that they inhabit the ocean and not the coast. The discovery is important, according to the authors, because it redefines our understanding of biogeographical boundaries and of when and how a previously uninhabited area is now a new habitat because of the waste.

A sea of ​​questions

Now scientists have “a sea of ​​questions”, As they explain in the text. For example, how will these species interact with native ones? And how are those that already lived in the oceans affected by plastic? Furthermore, the authors are concerned that the plastic island could become a vehicle for invasive species, harmful to other ecosystems. We must pay attention, because the problem will not decrease for now: today, according to WWF estimates, every year overall 100 million tons of plastic are lost to the environment and by 2050 total (non-annual) waste will amount to approximately 25 billion tons.