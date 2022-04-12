Plastic trolleys | Covid has suspended many good practices: it’s time to start over

by Manuela Foschi

Citizens of the world, being consumers too, have great power in their hands: that of choosing products and boycott it other. The EU Sup (Single Use Plastic)effective as early as July 2021 and only enforced now, says some plastic products are outlaw, but they are still on the market and widely used also for the fear of contagion from Covid-19. In these two years, several good practices have been lost from sight, so it is necessary to raise awareness among citizens to put pressure on large retailers and support the creation of shops with “busted”, draft, light and loose products. A return to the old but sustainable shops.

There are the “shopsoleggero.it”, the “bottegasfusi.it” and many small businesses in many cities, which moved online with the pandemic, which while struggling to survive intend to meet those citizens who care about the future of the sea, of the planet and a food plastic free. However, it does not help that Italy is a leader in the plastics industry in Europe with 162,000 employees in 2019 (The sun 24 hours): 20 thousand are in my region, from Rimini to Piacenza, known as the Packaging Valley.

Read Also Plastic trolleys | Elimination of unnecessary packaging, stop disposable and recycling? In Italy, emissions from the supply chain would drop by 98% between now and 30 years – the preview study

But there is also a fact that bodes well: Italy is one of the major producers of bioplastics in Europe, from the ASviS report, the Italian Alliance for sustainable development. My awareness of critical consumption was born in 2000 after reading a beautiful book Invitation to happy sobriety (Emi Bologna), written by Gianfranco Bologna, then secretary general of the WWF; Francesco Gesualdi, founder of the New Development Model Center; Fausto Piazza and Andrea Saroldi, promoters of “Balance of Justice”. Basically, he said that if every person wants to continue using certain products he should choose those products for which production is not polluted, workers are not exploited and profits are not invested in the production of weapons, etc.

This reading was followed by that of Guide to Critical Consumption And Guide to Dressing Critically, meticulously drawn up by the New Development Model Center (Emi 1999, Emi 2006). Since that time I have boycotted most of the multinationals that did not meet the above and other criteria. Many companies, some more and some less, influenced by public opinion, have thus oriented themselves towards a more sustainable production. The success of Banca Etica di Padova is the fruit of that thought, such as the “Do the Right Thing” festival, from 29 April to 1 May 2022 at Milano Fiera, an international crossroads of organic products and concrete proposals for a style of sustainable life. And given the frightening increase in plastics in the seas over the past decade, the plastic emergency it should be at the top of everyone’s calendar and not just environmentalists.

Before the pandemic it was born, thanks also to the EU directive for the ban on disposable plastic, a certain sensitivity towards the subject. I live in a town on the Adriatic Sea and in my daughter’s elementary school in 2019 the parents’ committee to which I belonged, together with the teachers, was the promoter of a beautiful project to apply the 4 Rs (Reduction, Reuse, Recycle, Recovery). The parents’ committee distributed steel water bottles to all children, workshops were held to educate about recycling and leaflets were disseminated with data on the quintals of plastic objects found on the coasts and the behaviors to be adopted to reduce the use of single-use plastic. It happened in many schools, high schools and universities throughout Italy.

Read Also from the Supporter’s blog Plastic trolleys | Differentiated, returnable empty, soaps: this is my anti-waste normality

Covid-19 and the fear of contagion have stuck this virtuous process, just as many conscious ways of shopping have been abandoned. It’s time to start over, because less plastic means less oil and less CO2 pollution: thanks to Everyday occurrence and to the Campaign “Plastic trolleys” by Greenpeace.

The Supporter blog hosts posts written by readers who have decided to contribute to the growth of ilfattoquotidiano.it, subscribing to the Supporter offer and thus becoming an active part of our community. Among the posts sent, Peter Gomez and the editorial staff will select and publish the most interesting ones. This blog was born from an idea of ​​the readers, keep making it your space. Becoming a supporter also means putting your face, signature or commitment: join our campaigns, think so that you have an active role! If you want to participate, at the price of “a cappuccino a week” you can also follow the editorial meeting on Thursday in live streaming – sending us suggestions, news and ideas in real time – and access the reserved Forum where you can discuss and interact with the editorial staff. Discover all the advantages!