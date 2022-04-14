Platar fasciitis: causes, symptoms and remedies

In very general terms, the plantar fasciitis it is a fairly typical problem of those who play sports, but not only. In recent times, it has been understood that even bad habits and improper foot positions can cause it even in those who do not carry out intense physical activity.

Plantar fasciitis, causes and symptoms

The situations that can favor plantar fasciitis can be anatomical defects, so if the foot is flat or hollow, or fashion trends, such as high heels but also the absence of heels, seem to contribute to spreading this disorder.

Plantar fasciitis is inflammation of the fibers, of an entesite, which run along the sole of the foot. This can make common activities, such as climbing and climbing stairs, painful. In any case, the main symptom is precisely the pain which is often stronger upon waking and is localized in the inner part of the heel. There is a kind of first thick which appears in the morning and then tends to decrease. But, in severe cases, it can reappear later in the day, after taking a long walk or other physical activity. In those who do sport, the painful sensation usually arises in the initial stages of warm-up, then tends to disappear.

Plantar fasciitis, how to intervene

Having said that it is always necessary to go to the doctor, in general in most cases plantar fasciitis can be addressed with a unloading insole. There are also exercises which are recommended by specialists. Before getting out of bed in the morning, it can be useful to try to do a kind of stretching of the sole of the foot very gently, using a shirt or a towel.

Another useful exercise involves using a plastic bottle filled with frozen water. This rests under the sole of the foot and is rolled as if for a massage, giving some relief.

But if all this is not enough to counteract the pain, surgery may be necessary, but always under the advice of the doctor.

To follow the Daily Health Pill “Plantar Fasciitis”, click and listen here

“Daily Health Pills” is the podcast series by DiLei TakeCare, curated by Federico Mereta. In each episode we talk about prevention, care and good habits.