Platense and another second division team could be invited to the National League for next season

2022-04-28

Platense has received a slight hope of staying in the National League for the next season. The shark, according to what you mentioned Wulfry Guzmanpresident of the first division, the Buenos Aires entity could be invited. The hierarch confirmed that in the next general Assembly of the National League will address the issue that the next season in Honduras played with 12 clubs. “Although it was not on the agenda, the subject of 12 teams participating in the Betcris League next season was discussed. It is not official, it was touched to take it on the agenda in the next assembly”, he said. Of course, there are some prohibitions in the league statutes that would prohibit the Platense be invited for being relegated, but regardless of that, there would be two guests for promotion, Guzmán assured.

“We know that the relegated team must wait a year to participate again in the first division. We’ll see if we can invite Platense and another team from the second division or two promotion teams. The assembly is the highest authority in the league and it can be decided there if Platense can play as a guest team”. Wulfry Guzman He also spoke about the ruling in favor of Real society Y Honduran Progresswhich sent Platense down. “After about three hours of deliberations, a complete analysis was made of the notification received from Fenafuth and, surprisingly, we received a notification from Victoria that communicated to the League the total and absolute withdrawal of everything that had been done and that opened the doors so that in the meeting was left without an agreement on the lawsuit and with that it was ratified that what was done in the league was in accordance with commercial laws, ”he explained. “The teams were emphasized that this type of event must generate knowledge so that we do not tarnish the tournaments that are highly competitive again.”

HE WILL BE PUNISHED? 🚨🚨🚨 The Secretary of the National League, Salomón Galindo, has come forward and assures that he acted correctly at the time of the registration of Real Sociedad and Honduras Progreso. Published by Diario Deportivo Diez on Wednesday, April 27, 2022