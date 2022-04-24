Platense could go down to second today, but revive tomorrow due to an administrative issue in the National League
No one is going to argue that the moment you live Platense it is difficult, very difficult. Their numbers in the general table of the National League of Honduras are in red.
The Shark is in the basement with 28 points, Real society (33) and Honduras Progress (35). This indicates that the Buenos Aires team has to win or win this Sunday afternoon against Motagua (6:00 PM)who registers three consecutive wins of the Hand of the DT Hernan “La Tota” Medina.
In the table of Closure The Selacios team has 22 points and is in the league zone, occupying sixth place.
At the moment, Honduras Progreso, with one match to go, saved its category with a 1-1 draw against Real España and what it seeks is to advance to the playoffs.
Today Real Sociedad is measured as a visitor to Marathón at the Olympic stadium, a triumph from Toco would also condemn the Shark mathematically no matter what happens
“The important thing is to win against Motagua”
In a press appearance, the technical assistant of the Platense Jorge Arita Neal, He explained that the week has been a lot of work and concentration. With different beats.
“The important thing is to win against Motagua and that the other teams don’t add up” and “now we have to press down on the table to keep adding up and avoid relegation”.
THEY CAN DESCEND AND CONTINUE WITH HOPES OF STAYING IN FIRST
Despite the fact that a draw or defeat or even a victory against Motagua can condemn them to descend, Platense still have a chance keep fighting until Matchday 18 for staying in first due to an administrative legal issue involving Victoria as a complainant and Real Sociedad and Honduras Progreso as defendants.
The National League issued a call to the clubs for Monday at 10:30 am on Monday to settle the case that would favor them, would subtract Real Sociedad 7 points and Honduras Progreso 5 for not having paid the respective registration fee in the Opening-2021.
“By this means we request a copy of the resolution issued by the Legal Affairs Commission of the National Autonomous Football Federation of Honduras in relation to the claim presented by the Club Deportivo Victoria, for the non-compliance of the Real Sociedad and Honduras clubs of El Progreso, of the registration fee regulated in article 14, paragraph 2 of the statutes of the National Non-Amateur Soccer League and by article 55 of the championship and competition regulations, ”wrote Platense in a letter sealed and signed by the president Mario Sierra, its president.
–Are you worried about what is played at that table in the League in terms of the legal issue, is there a future for Platense? – they consulted the AT of the White Sharks.
“I am going to say it with all honesty, we are not thinking about that (the League meeting), we are thinking about doing the job well, we understand that these are points related to administrative issues, but our obligation is to win against Motagua”.
Arita closed by saying that he is very sorry for the moment that Platense is experiencing, who is the first Honduran soccer champion and recalled that he has a share of responsibility for not having obtained the desired results at the beginning of the championship.
Finally, a fact to take into account is that Motagua is doing well at the Excelsior and so far has won the last 5 duels against Platense in Puerto Cortés.
POSITIONS TABLE
DATA TO TAKE INTO ACCOUNT
Platense-Motagua
Historical series: 208 games: Motagua won 90, Platense won 55 and tied 63
Series at the Excelsior: 76 games: Platense won 34, Motagua won 20 and drew 22