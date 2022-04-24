Platense could go down to second today, but revive tomorrow due to an administrative issue in the National League

2022-04-24

No one is going to argue that the moment you live Platense it is difficult, very difficult. Their numbers in the general table of the National League of Honduras are in red.

The Shark is in the basement with 28 points, Real society (33) and Honduras Progress (35). This indicates that the Buenos Aires team has to win or win this Sunday afternoon against Motagua (6:00 PM)who registers three consecutive wins of the Hand of the DT Hernan “La Tota” Medina.

In the table of Closure The Selacios team has 22 points and is in the league zone, occupying sixth place.

At the moment, Honduras Progreso, with one match to go, saved its category with a 1-1 draw against Real España and what it seeks is to advance to the playoffs.

Today Real Sociedad is measured as a visitor to Marathón at the Olympic stadium, a triumph from Toco would also condemn the Shark mathematically no matter what happens

Read: Time and where to see them: Olimpia wants to regain the lead and Platense risks one more life for salvation against Motagua

“The important thing is to win against Motagua”

In a press appearance, the technical assistant of the Platense Jorge Arita Neal, He explained that the week has been a lot of work and concentration. With different beats.

“The important thing is to win against Motagua and that the other teams don’t add up” and “now we have to press down on the table to keep adding up and avoid relegation”.