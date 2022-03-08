Platense does not find the way to salvation and was forgiven by Honduras Progreso

Puerto Cortes, Honduras.
The Shark is on the edge… of the descent. Platense did not lift their heads and this Sunday they could not take advantage of their home ground in Puerto Cortés, where they gave up a draw (0-0) against a Honduras team. Progreso was close to taking all three points, but forgave them.
Knowing the result in Tocoa (Real Sociedad’s victory over Motagua) and the pressure of winning a home victory, Ramón ‘Primitivo’ Maradiaga’s team was not able to overcome the people from Progress and sinks in its desire to continue in the National League.
PROGRESSIVE SUPERIORITY
Jhon Jairo López’s team was more in the 90 minutes and their dangerousness in the Excelsior stadium began to be demonstrated from the first minutes, but the figure of the Argentine goalkeeper Francisco del Riego prevented the rice farmers from achieving victory.
The dangerous actions were created by Cristian Sacaza, who showed that he lives a great moment, but the aim was not fine. Erick Andino had two clear chances, but was unable to go heads-up with Del Riego.
In the 20th minute, a cross from Sacaza was served to Andino, by himself, and his shot went wide to the lamentation of his teammates.
Andino himself put together a wall with Selvin Guevara, who could not overcome the South American goalkeeper, the rebound fell to Sacaza and he crashed it horizontally with a left foot, in the 35th minute.
Del Riego saved Platense again after a low shot from Erick Andino, in the 37th minute.
The only one for Tiburón in the first half was in added time, Elder Ramos made the center, passed, and Héctor Aranda headed it, with such bad luck that the ball hit the vertical, drowning out the goal cry of the locals.
HE CONTINUED FORGIVING THE HONDURAS
Shortly after resuming the actions, in the 47th minute, another good play by Sacaza, he made the lag behind for the arrival of José David Quiroz, who hit him hard and a providential Joshua Nieto saved on the goal line.
In the 52nd minute, Erick Andino ran into the figure of Francisco del Riego again, who kept a clean sheet.
Platense continues to leave more doubts than virtues and the few actions in which they tried to go to the goal defended by Salazar, the precision was not the best. A ball that hit the post and a shot over the horizontal.
The oxygen for the shark is running out more and more and now the second round is coming, where he will have to visit Victoria, the new leader of the Closing tournament, on the next day.
While Honduras Progreso receives Pablo Lavallén’s Olimpia at home, who has lost at home and arrive with the obligation to add as a visitor.
-DATA SHEET:
0 – PLATENSE: 25 Francisco del Riego, 4 André Orellana, 5 Marco Martínez, 28 Federico Maya, 31 David Montoya, 8 Joshua Nieto (José Canelas, min. 65), 12 Eli Palma (William Moncada, min. 46), 14 Jorge Cardona, 26 Elder Ramos, 29 Edson Rocha (20 Héctor Aranda, min.27) and 7 Byron Rodríguez (22 Jorge Castrillo, min.65).
Coach: Ramon Maradiaga.
0 – HONDURAS PROGRESS: 31 Andrés Salazar, 2 Ángel Barrios, 33 Óscar González, 4 Oibel Pérez, 30 Leslie Heraldez (17 José Ángel Domínguez, min. 62), 5 José David Quiroz, 8 Víctor Arauz, 10 Cristian Sacaza, 11 Selvin Guevara, 15 Edwin Maldonado and 7 Erick Andino (27 Julián Martínez, min.54).
Coach: John Jairo Lopez.
REFEREES: Óscar Moncada, Leonidas Hernández, José Espinoza and Raúl Castro.