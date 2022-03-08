Platense does not find the way to salvation and was forgiven by Honduras Progreso

Puerto Cortes, Honduras.

The Shark is on the edge… of the descent. Platense did not lift their heads and this Sunday they could not take advantage of their home ground in Puerto Cortés, where they gave up a draw (0-0) against a Honduras team. Progreso was close to taking all three points, but forgave them. Knowing the result in Tocoa (Real Sociedad’s victory over Motagua) and the pressure of winning a home victory, Ramón ‘Primitivo’ Maradiaga’s team was not able to overcome the people from Progress and sinks in its desire to continue in the National League.

PROGRESSIVE SUPERIORITY Jhon Jairo López’s team was more in the 90 minutes and their dangerousness in the Excelsior stadium began to be demonstrated from the first minutes, but the figure of the Argentine goalkeeper Francisco del Riego prevented the rice farmers from achieving victory. The dangerous actions were created by Cristian Sacaza, who showed that he lives a great moment, but the aim was not fine. Erick Andino had two clear chances, but was unable to go heads-up with Del Riego. In the 20th minute, a cross from Sacaza was served to Andino, by himself, and his shot went wide to the lamentation of his teammates. Andino himself put together a wall with Selvin Guevara, who could not overcome the South American goalkeeper, the rebound fell to Sacaza and he crashed it horizontally with a left foot, in the 35th minute. Del Riego saved Platense again after a low shot from Erick Andino, in the 37th minute. The only one for Tiburón in the first half was in added time, Elder Ramos made the center, passed, and Héctor Aranda headed it, with such bad luck that the ball hit the vertical, drowning out the goal cry of the locals.