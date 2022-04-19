Platense reported the reasons for separating Memo Rivera as his coach

The sports commission Platensemade up of some members of the board of directors of the Aurinegro team and the same coaching staff of the La Paz team, made the decision last Monday morning (without the presence of the technical staff) to dismiss Joseph William Rivera as head coach for strictly technical-tactical reasons, something that worsened after the defeat of the Viroleños against the Alianza champion at home last Sunday as part of date 18 of the Clausura 2022 tournament; This was confirmed to Grupo LPG by the general manager of Platense, Selvin Odir Amaya.

Amaya further confirmed that “The Platense sports commission, which also includes the coaches Guillermo Rivera, Iván Ruiz and Rodrigo Martínez, met many times to evaluate specific issues about the team’s work in the league”he explained. “Only that for the meeting this Monday where the departure of Professor Rivera was decided, none of them were summoned, only the other members that make up the members of the board of directors, such as Irvin Palacios, sports director of the team, the president of Platense , Carlos Burgos, father Carlos Torres as vice president, César Trejo as representative before the league, colleague Alexis and myself, all of us urgently met this Monday morning at the team’s offices in Zacatecoluca to evaluate the Professor Rivera’s work,” he commented.

Amaya also said that in said meeting other aspects were touched upon that paid for the departure of the national coach. “There were other issues that had been evaluated from other parties, there were things that were happening and that we did not agree on, and I also paid for the case of the defeat against Alianza, but more than anything they were due to some tactical approaches made by the professor Rivera, but they were things that in the end we always respected, but that we never got into that,” he emphasized.

“Professor Rivera was the one who always did the alignment, we suggested some things but he was the one who had the last word,” Amaya pointed out.

The general manager of Platense explained that “the other members of the coaching staff are still in their positions, I have not received any call from the other members saying that they were resigning, so we believe that they will continue,” he said.

Regarding the substitute for Memo Rivera, the Virola leadership confirmed that “this sports commission will decide who will replace Professor Rivera in the future. For the time being, Professor David Hernández, current reserve technician, together with Professor (Iván) Ruiz will be in charge for the This Sunday’s game in Ahuachapán until we have a profile of the person to be sought. Although I can anticipate that possibly until the end of the tournament we will hire the main coach, that is what was discussed this morning, that possibly we will stay that way for the rest the tournament and have the new coach until Apertura 2022,” he said.