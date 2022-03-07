Platense sinks in relegation and settles for a goalless draw against Honduras Progreso

2022-03-06
The tide in Puerto Cortés is very high and without any panorama of tranquility, after the Platense will not add three and settle for a 0-0 draw against Honduran Progress.
Knowing the result in Tocoa and the pressure of achieving a victory at home, the team from Ramon Maradiaga he could not take advantage of it and sinks in his desire to continue in the first division.
the one who commands John Jairo Lopez It was more in the 90 minutes and his dangerousness at the Excelsior stadium began to show from the first minutes, but the figure of Francisco del Riego prevented the progressives from achieving victory.
The danger actions were created by Christian Sacazawho showed that he lives a great moment, but the aim was not fine. Erick Andino He had two clear chances, but was unable to go heads-up with Del Riego.
Platense It continues to leave more doubts than virtues and the few actions in which they tried to go to the goal defended by Salazar, the precision was not the best. A ball that hit the post and a shot over the horizontal.
The oxygen for the shark is running out more and more and now the second round is coming, where he will have to visit Victoria, the new leader of the Closing tournament, on the next day.
While Honduras Progreso hosts Olimpia de Paul Lavallen, who has lost at home and arrive with the obligation to add as a visitor.
THE MATCH SHEET
PLATENSE: 0
YELLOW CARDS: Joshua Nieto Min. 57
CHANGES: Héctor Aranda by Edson Rocha Min. 26, William Moncada by Elí Palma Min. 46, Jorge Castrillo by Bayron Rodríguez Min. 61 and José Canelas by Joshua Nieto Min. 81.
HONDURAS PROGRESS: 0
CHANGES: Julián Martínez for Erick Andino Min. 54, Eduardo Heraldez for José Domínguez Min. 61 and Richard Mercado for Selvin Guevara Min. 21,
LINEUPS:
PLATENSE: Francisco del Riego, André Orellana, Marcos Martínez, Byron Rodríguez, Joshua Nieto; Elí Palma, Jorge Cardona, , Elder Ramos; Federico Maya, Edson Rocha and José Montoya.
