Platense sinks in relegation and settles for a goalless draw against Honduras Progreso

2022-03-06

The tide in Puerto Cortés is very high and without any panorama of tranquility, after the Platense will not add three and settle for a 0-0 draw against Honduran Progress.

Knowing the result in Tocoa and the pressure of achieving a victory at home, the team from Ramon Maradiaga he could not take advantage of it and sinks in his desire to continue in the first division.

the one who commands John Jairo Lopez It was more in the 90 minutes and his dangerousness at the Excelsior stadium began to show from the first minutes, but the figure of Francisco del Riego prevented the progressives from achieving victory.

The danger actions were created by Christian Sacazawho showed that he lives a great moment, but the aim was not fine. Erick Andino He had two clear chances, but was unable to go heads-up with Del Riego.